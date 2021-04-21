Congress Politician Tharoor Calls on Indian PM Modi to Set Up Bipartisan COVID Task Force

Congress party politician Shashi Tharoor has called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a bipartisan COVID-19 Task Force, comprising parliamentarians and representatives from various badly affected states, with the authority to take decisions on resource allocation.
Calling COVID as "a crisis beyond politics," Tharoor said: “The virus must be beaten by us all."
I urge @PMOIndia to constitute a bipartisan #Covid TaskForce immediately, including Opposition MPs& representatives of different badly-affected states, w/the authority to take decisions on resource allocation. This is a crisis beyond politics; the virus must be beaten by us all.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 21, 2021
Tharoor’s appeal for a task force comes amid frantic demands from several state governments for oxygen, medicine, and vaccine supplies amid serious shortages.
Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal has raised the concerns of hospitals that are running desperately low on oxygen for COVID patients.
Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 20, 2021
States including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra have complained about a lack of vaccines and medicines.
Many states are witnessing an overwhelming burden on their health services while the federal government is struggling to supply oxygen.
On Tuesday night, PM Modi, in an address to the nation, ruled out the possibility of a complete lockdown in the near future.
“The state governments should keep lockdown as the last resort. We need to focus on micro containment zones.”
Meanwhile, Tharoor's call for a task force has polarised social media.
Pl pursue this idea and get a committee constituted. UK has done that. No more politics. All must work together. An all party parl committee would be immensely helpful.— healthiswealth (@sujakrao) April 21, 2021
Do you seriously believe, Shashi that Congress is capable of offering constructive cooperation?— Surendra Tapuriah (@Bobbycal) April 21, 2021
Show just one solitary such act since Sonia Gandhi picked up the reins of Congress.
Nothing stopped Modi from doing this for the past 1 year.— Geet V (@geetv79) April 21, 2021
Let us admit that he fears better ideas from brighter minds, and wants to keep the resource allocation with himself, while putting responsibility on the states.
"Bipartisan"? When have you guys provided any constructive suggestions sir? From shaming the PM and calling him names to opposing everything, why should the govt even consider you to provide suggestions? Right or wrong, the outcome will be known next elections. Focus on that— Kamesh K (@kameshkk) April 21, 2021
