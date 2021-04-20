Register
20 April 2021
    A nurse prepares to use AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine

    AstraZeneca Vaccine May Be 'Less Effective' Against Indian Strain of COVID, Says UK Health Secretary

    © REUTERS / ALESSANDRO GAROFALO
    India
    by
    The United Kingdom on Monday put India on its 'Red List', banning all incoming travellers from the country and allowing only those who carry a British or an Irish passport. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the decision was taken due to a new 'double mutation' variant detected in the South Asian country.

    British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said that the vaccines developed by the United Kingdom may be “less effective” against the COVID strain found in India, which is also known as B.1.617.

    “A new double mutation variant is reportedly more potent and dozens of cases have been detected here in the United Kingdom too. So can the health secretary clarify, in order to assuage community concerns, that our vaccines are effective against the new variant?” Labour parliamentarian Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi asked Hancock in the House of Commons.

    ​“We simply don’t know that. We are acting on a precautionary basis because I can’t give him that assurance. And of course, we are looking into that question as fast as possible. But that is the core of my concern about the variant first found in India: the vaccines may be less effective, in terms of transmission and in terms of reducing hospitalisation and death,” replied Hancock.

    “It is the same concern that we have with the variant first found in South Africa and is the core reason why we took the decision today,” added the UK Health Secretary.

    At present, the UK is administering three vaccines to its population — one jointly developed by AstraZeneca and the Oxford University, as well as the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

    The AstraZeneca and Oxford University Vaccine, produced in the UK, is also powering India’s vaccination programme. In India, the British vaccine is being developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturing company.

    The discussion on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines in the UK Parliament came hours after Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled a planned state visit to India against the backdrop of an exponential surge in infections in the South Asian country in recent weeks.

    FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo/File Photo
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    'Matter of Pride': India Hails Its COVID Vaccine Rollout Amid Widespread Crunch, Record Case Surge
    On the same day, the United Kingdom also put India on the "Red List", thus banning incoming travellers from the country over fears about the new variant, said the health secretary.

    Only those with British or Irish passports, or people with United Kingdom residency will be permitted within the country’s borders, provided they have undergone a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

    Hancock said on Monday that 103 cases of the Indian variant have been detected in the United Kingdom to date, with the health authorities also marking it as a Variant Under Investigation (VUI).

    Meanwhile, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised American citizens to avoid travel to India even if fully vaccinated, in view of the new COVID variants being detected in the country.

    Indian Variant

    The Indian variant carries two mutations, E484Q and L452R, according to genome sequencing of samples carried out by INSACOG, a grouping of 10 national laboratories involved in identifying the variants of concern (VOC) in India.

    Almost 50 percent of the samples which have tested positive for COVID in the Indian state of Maharashtra have been found to be those of the new variant, as per the same study. Another report, published by India’s National Institute of Virology earlier this month, found that as many as 61 percent of the samples it collected from Maharashtra state were from the new strain.

    A relative wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) stands next to the body of a person who died from the COVID-19 coronavirus before cremation in a furnace at the Nigambodh Ghat cremation ground, in New Delhi on August 22, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / XAVIER GALIANA
    Live Updates: UK Bans Travel From India Amid Record Case Spikes in South Asian Nation
    Maharashtra is the worst-hit Indian state in the ongoing second wave, having recorded over 3.8 million infections to date, as per the latest data from India's federal health ministry.

    In spite of evidence that the new variant is dominating the COVID samples in the genome sequencing, federal and state authorities have so far refused to link it to the spurt in COVID cases in recent weeks.

    India recorded 259,170 new infections, according to government data, a slight decrease over the daily infection tally on Monday. However, the daily death toll recorded on Tuesday was the sharpest-ever spike in a single day, with 1,761 fatalities being reported across the country.

    India has recorded a daily increase of more than 200,000 cases for six consecutive days now. To date, the nation has recorded more than 15.3 million COVID cases, the second-highest case count in the world.

