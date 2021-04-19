India's Main Opposition Party Congress Slams Government as China 'Refuses to Vacate' Friction Points

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks come on the heels of the latest round of Sino-Indian military talks on disengagement from the remaining areas of eastern Ladakh, held on 11 April, and which lasted for 13 hours.

Rahul Gandhi, a key leader of India's main opposition party Congress, on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of jeopardising national security and termed the recent talks with China "wasteful".

Gandhi was referring to the Chinese "occupation" of Gogra Hot Springs and Depsang Plains, the two points of friction between Delhi and Beijing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 19, 2021 During the Sino-Indian military talks, both countries deliberated on the disengagement of troops at — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) April 18, 2021 During the Sino-Indian military talks, both countries deliberated on the disengagement of troops at Gogra Hot Springs and Depsang Plains, agreeing to maintain stability on the ground to discourage any new clashes. On Sunday, Congress politician Ajay Maken questioned the government on why talks with China have not yielded results.

These statements come shortly after the Indian weekly Sunday Express reported, citing Indian negotiatiors, that China had refused to pull its troops from Hot Springs and Gogra. The outlet suggested that the Chinese side had initially agreed to withdraw its army from these two areas, but backtracked on its commitment later.

Tensions between India and China flared up last year in the Ladakh region, with troops later engaging in a violent altercation that left 20 Indian and 4 Chinese soldiers dead. Almost a year later, attempts are still on to resolve the differences. After several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks, both armies withdrew troops from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso in February of this year.

​India has stressed the need to resolve the situation around the two remaining friction points of Gogra Hot Springs and Depsang Plains in order to maintain cordial relations between the countries.