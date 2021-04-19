Video of Child Being Rescued From Getting Crushed Under Train Goes Viral

A video of a railway employee, Mayur Shelkhe, has gone viral on Twitter as he pulled off a dramatic rescue of a child on the tracks at Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai, India.
The video begins on a scary note, with one of two children walking on the edge of a platform losing his balance and falling onto the railway track just as a train is approaching the station. The man, named Mayur Shelkhe, is then seen running frantically on the tracks, towards the rapidly advancing train, to reach the boy. He picks up the child and hauls him up onto the platform before scrambling to safety himself. In no time, the train whizzes past the platform.
Indian Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, along with a score of netizens, saluted the railway worker's courage.
Excellent work done by Central Railway Mumbai Division Mr Mayur Shelkhe (Pointsman) who saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking on platform no. 2 at Vangani station. pic.twitter.com/ofXWR7qGtO— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 19, 2021
Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021
