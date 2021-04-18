Register
08:03 GMT18 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian army soldiers stand on a snow-covered road near Zojila mountain pass that connects Srinagar to the union territory of Ladakh, bordering China on February 28, 2021.

    'India Should Be Happy With What Has Been Achieved': China 'Refuses to Vacate Disputed Ladakh Areas'

    © AFP 2021 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/12/1082661338_0:24:3072:1752_1200x675_80_0_0_d5143ab896aa1725caa82985518feddb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104181082661095-india-should-be-happy-with-what-has-been-achieved-china-refuses-to-vacate-disputed-ladakh-areas/

    The ongoing process of troop disengagement between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the Indian Army in eastern Ladakh, the site of a nearly year-long border standoff, reportedly hit a roadblock after Beijing refused to withdraw its troops from two disputed areas at the 11th round of military-commander meeting on 9 April.

    China has refused to pull its troops from at least two locations, Hot Springs and Gogra Post, in the ongoing Ladakh border dispute with India, a report in the Indian weekly Sunday Express said on Sunday.

    The report, citing Indian negotiators, said the Chinese officials quipped that "India should be happy with what has been achieved" so far, as they referred to the disengagement between the two militaries along the northern and southern banks of Pangong Tso as well as the Kailash Ranges, two other areas where the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbours have been engaged in a face-off since last year.

    According to the Sunday Express, Beijing expressed its inability to vacate Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15) and Gogra Post (Patrolling Point 17A), the other disputed areas at the most recent military commander-level meeting on 9 April.

    An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, 1 September 2020.
    © AP Photo / Mukhtar Khan
    Ladakh Standoff: Indian and Chinese Army to Discuss Disengagement at Other Friction Points
    The Indian negotiators say that Beijing had previously agreed to withdraw the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from these two areas as well, only to backtrack on its commitment later.

    Eleven rounds of military commander-level talks between the two countries since May of last year have led to troop withdrawals from just Pangong Tso and the Kailash Ranges, a process that began in February 2021.

    Indian negotiators have, however, claimed that they are still unable to access Finger 8 of Pangong Tso as was the case before the border dispute began last year.

    During the ongoing negotiations, New Delhi also demanded the withdrawal of Chinese troops from the Depsang Plains, a strategically located patch of land close to the tri-junction of Pakistan, India, and China. New Delhi says that China's "incursion" into the Depsang Plains precedes the ongoing Ladakh border standoff.

    "We would like to see disengagement in the remaining areas which would lead to de-escalation in eastern Ladakh and that would hopefully lead to the restoration of peace and tranquillity and provide conditions for progress of our overall bilateral relationship", India's Foreign Ministry said on the eve of the 9 April border talks.

    The ongoing border standoff between the two Asian powerhouses has been described as the deadliest since the 1962 border war, with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanian Jaishankar remarking that the flare-up has "profoundly disturbed" the trust between New Delhi and Beijing.

    Jaishankar accused Beijing of bringing in "tens of thousands of soldiers with full military preparation" into India, while commenting on the border standoff during a conference in December of last year.

    The clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley on the night of 15-16 June 2020 led to the deaths of 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers, as per the two governments.

    Related:

    Video of Indian Soldiers Dancing Near Pangong Tso Lake in India's Ladakh Region Goes Viral
    India Accused of Lying After US Commander Claims China Still Controls 'Seized' Ladakh Positions
    Ladakh Standoff: Indian and Chinese Army to Discuss Disengagement at Other Friction Points
    Tags:
    Ladakh region, India, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Rest in Peace: Britain's Farewell to Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip
    Forever Wars
    Forever Wars
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse