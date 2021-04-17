Register
    New Delhi imposes curfew

    COVID Lockdown: Delhi Wears Deserted Look as Weekend Curfew Kicks in - Video

    © Sputnik
    India
    by
    India has been witnessing record numbers of COVID cases on a daily basis for the past two weeks, forcing several states to reintroduce lockdown-like curbs on movement.

    As a two-day curfew was imposed on India's capital city to contain the spread of the contagious COVID-19 virus, Delhi wore a deserted look on Saturday.

    According to the Delhi government, the weekend curfew, from 10 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. (local time) on Monday, is aimed at breaking the chain of spiralling coronavirus infections

    Delhi State Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to people to adhere to the restrictions.

    "There is a curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow due to corona. Please follow it. Together we have to defeat corona", Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

    Citizens Happy with the Lockdown

    Speaking to Sputnik, Meghna Pandey, an advocate and a resident of Delhi praised the Kejriwal government for implementing the weekend curfew. 

    "The situation is really getting out of hand. We are witnessing a massive surge and this was needed to control or to break the chain", she said.

    Another resident, Aamir Hussain said people were violating COVID norms on daily basis at markets as if there was no pandemic. 

    "We could easily spot people without masks and social distancing on roads. My only request is that the government should work towards providing health facilities to the ones suffering from the virus", he said, adding that the migrant workers who will be at loss should also be taken care of. 

    Strict Vigilance by Police

    The Delhi Police have placed barricades at several points in the national capital and are carrying out patrolling at regular intervals to keep a check on violators. 

    ​"People venturing out of homes without valid reasons during the weekend curfew will face arrest and prosecution for violating anti-COVID regulations", Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava warned on Friday during a review meeting.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi government and the police have issued e-passes to exempted categories of people who will be allowed to go out during the curfew for essential services and activities. 

    Public transport and metro trains are running at reduced capacity and frequency for those involved in essential services and activities.

    On Friday, Delhi recorded 19,486 new COVID cases, its highest-ever one-day surge, and 141 deaths, prompting Chief Minister Kejriwal to order more coronavirus facilities be set up and increase the strength of oxygen beds.

    The Kejriwal government said that they will hold a review meeting after the weekend lockdown and decide a future course of action including its extension or some other measures. 

