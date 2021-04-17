Register
17 April 2021
    Indian Policemen cover their faces with their handkerchiefs (File)

    Several Injured as Workers of State-Ruling TMC, BJP Clash in India's West Bengal Amid Polls - Video

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    by
    Assembly elections in the Indian state of West Bengal are being held in eight phases this year. Four out of the eight have already been concluded. The fifth phase will take place on 17 April (Saturday) while the results will be announced on 2 May.

    Several people were injured after a violent clash broke out between workers from the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India's West Bengal on Saturday. 

    The clash took place when the fifth phase of polling for 45 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections was under way. 

    Speaking to Sputnik, a senior police official, requesting anonymity revealed that the incident took place in the Shanti Nagar area of Bidhannagar North 24 Parganas district.

    "Both TMC and BJP supporters pelted stones at each other following an altercation in front of central forces over allegations of booth rigging. Several people, including some women were injured in the clash", the officer said.

    ​Speaking to the media, the BJP candidate from Bidhannagar, Sabyasachi Dutta claimed the Trinamool Congress supporters were trying to indulge in booth capturing. "They incited violence after they failed to capture the booth", he said.

    TMC candidate from Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose, claimed that two of their party workers were injured in stone-pelting by BJP supporters. "We have informed the election observer and police", he said.

    The local police along with the central forces have increased security in the area to maintain law and order. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has sought a report on the clash. 

    Assembly polls are being held for 294 seats in the West Bengal state legislature. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making efforts to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government that has governed the state for 10 years.

