Indian Crematoria Install Tall Walls To Hide Piles of Burning Bodies From Horrified Onlookers

Vedant Tiwari, a 23-year-old engineer from Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra state, passes a cremation ground every day on his way home. Recently, Tiwari came across an unusual and rather scary sight during his commute, he saw several dead bodies, lined up next to each other, burning on individual pyres.

As India reported over 1,000 deaths due to Coronavirus in the last 24 hours, crematoria across the country are struggling with continuous funerals, processing up to 30 dead bodies each day.

In a bid to hide the scary sight of burning corpses from the public, cities in Uttar Pradesh (UP) state have begun to construct high boundary walls outside these crematoria, video footage tweeted by the locals revealed on Thursday.

In Ahmedabad, they had built a wall to hide slum area from Trump.

Now they are covering a crematorium in UP to hide sight of burning bodies of COVID patients.

​Several people, who have seen the macabre sight of these crematoria emitting black smoke from their terraces during their daily commute have been expressing fear and worry about the negative mental implications of such sights on social media time and again.

This video is coming from lucknow.

​“I think more crematoria located in populated residential areas must definitely build walls around them because you can never go back from watching something like that – bodies after bodies burning. The stench was unbearable. The sight was petrifying,” Tiwari told Sputnik, recounting his own experience, which he called “horrifying”.

Earlier this year, walls were constructed around crematoria in the cities of Maharashtra as well.

​India recorded its largest-ever single-day spike on Thursday for the second day in a row with 200,739 new Covid-19 cases and 1,038 deaths in the last 24 hours.

While several states have imposed partial lockdowns and night curfews to restrict public movement, travel destinations in India like Banaras (Varanasi) have begun to issue travel advisories amid the rising number of cases in the country.