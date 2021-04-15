No Tests, No Hospital Beds, No Ventilators: Congress Party Targets PM Modi for Covid 'Festival'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a massive four-day vaccination programme 'Tika Utsav' from 11 April to 14 April in view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the country with the aim to vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people.

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of India's main opposition party Congress, on Thursday questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over the state of affairs of the health facilities of the country amid mounting coronavirus cases.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi targeted the government in Hindi, saying it is pretending to be celebrating the vaccine festival (Tika Utsav).

"There are no tests, nor beds in the hospital. There are no ventilators, nor oxygen. There is also no vaccine. Just the pretence of a festival. PMCares?"

PMCares? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2021

​The remarks from Gandhi came amid daily reports of ambulances queuing up outside hospitals, bodies piling up outside crematoria and graveyards for hours, as well as basic medical facilities in parts of the country seemingly crumbling due to their lack of available hospital beds and ventilators.

‘Tika Utsav’ saw 11.4 million vaccine doses administered in four days, by 15 April, according to statistics from the CoWin website, a platform for the people of India to Register for COVID-19 vaccination and schedule their vaccination slots at the nearest vaccination centres.

On Wednesday, as per the Indian Health Ministry, the country reported 200,739 new Covid cases, making it the highest single day surge to date.