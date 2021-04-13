Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan Goes Into Quarantine as 'Pathan' Crew Test COVID Positive

The filming of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie "Pathan," which marks his comeback on the big screen, has reportedly come to a halt after several crew members tested positive for COVID.
According to a report on entertainment news website Pinkvilla, Rukh, who was acting alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, and others in Mumbai, has now gone into quarantine, while all crew members are being tested.
Finally the Glimpse of #JohnAbraham out from the set of #ShahRukhKhan's much awaited Spy Drama Titled #Pathan.... Whenever #Pathan arriving Guarantee box office destruction 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ks4oMK0aKc— Bollywood Reporter (@TBR_Offic1al) April 6, 2021
Despite strict filming protocols, more and more cases of actors and crew members testing positive are being reported in India, causing delays and financial losses in the Hindi entertainment industry.
In the past one month, many actors including superstar Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kartik Aryan, have tested COVID positive, resulting in the disruption in their ongoing projects.
Mumbai, which is the entertainment hub of Bollywood, is under strict partial lockdown and has recorded 51,751 new COVID cases and 258 deaths in the last 24 hours.
