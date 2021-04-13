Delhi Chief Joins Clamour to Cancel Offline School Board Exams Scheduled For May

Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal has joined the growing chorus of leaders appealing to the federal government to reverse its decision to hold Class 10 and 12 board exams (matric and higher secondary) offline.
Cancel Board Exams!— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 13, 2021
"I appeal to the Centre to cancel CBSE board examinations. The safety of our students is our top priority": CM @ArvindKejriwal#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/am5XMDLBEG
The Central Board of Secondary Education, directly under the federal education ministry, has refused to do online assessments and said that students will have to show up in person for the exams, which are scheduled for May.
However, several state governments, including those in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, have postponed board examinations that were set for May and June.
"If CBSE board exams are held in Delhi then 600,000 students and 1,00,000 children will go to the examination centres which can turn COVID hotspots," said Delhi Chief Kejriwal.
On 11 April, Congress Head Rahul Gandhi also demanded a review into the federal government's decision to go ahead with the exams.
In the light of the devastating Corona second wave, conducting #CBSE exams must be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before making sweeping decisions.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 11, 2021
On how many counts does GOI intend to play with the future of India’s youth?
Many students in the country, along with their parents, have sent a signed petition to the Federal Education Ministry demanding the tests be cancelled or conducted online.
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who gained high praise for helping migrants return to their native villages, towns, and cities after the nationwide lockdown last year, has also come out in support of the students.
C: Cancel— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 13, 2021
B: Board’s
S: Sabhi
E: Exams
Don't let the exam centres become COVID hotspots.
Students are precious. #cancelboardexams2021
Hundreds of students have taken to Twitter to pour out their angst.
It's a humble request to CBSE to cancel the board exam 2020-2021. Student's life is the first priority. #cancelboardexams2021 #internalassessment @anubha1812 @CBSEveningNews pic.twitter.com/jxG9TJiL6Z— Bhavya (@Bhavya_67) April 13, 2021
#cancelboardexams2021— Aryan Thakur (@AryanThakur_910) April 13, 2021
Thanks for thinking about Board Students 🙏🙏❤️@ArvindKejriwal
Please Cancel the Board Exams 2021 #CBSE pic.twitter.com/9HqADwuGIO
#cancelboardexams2021 #cbseboardexam2021 #CBSE @cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia— Chetan Anand (@ChetanA59987690) April 13, 2021
Kis kis ko tag kru kis kis ko bolu kya kru, getting mad after all this
No response is been given after so much of protest and efforts
All we have to fear is about future 😭 pic.twitter.com/gpCBR5LPhq
Retweet 🔄 and make it to trend ✅— Student Power❤️ (@YashShr96124308) April 13, 2021
CBSE and Govt not coming to any conclusion for board exams ...we are like... #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/1CmwjgmJBX
CBSE just think about our families. Many students have their grandparents living with them. If students will get infected by coronavirus during exams then the threat of life will not be only for them but it will also affect #cancelboardexams2021india pic.twitter.com/lw4uBKHfJ7— #cancelboardexam2021 (@cancalboardexam) April 13, 2021
Classes on Zoom— #cancelboardexam2021 (@cancalboardexam) April 13, 2021
But exams in room
It's just like watching surgery on YouTube and performing it the other day.#boardexams2021 #educationMinister #cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/DK58Wl0Nuy#boardexams2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)