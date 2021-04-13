Wedding in Pandemic: Badminton Star Jwala Gutta, Actor Vishnu Vishal to Tie the Knot on 22 April

The upcoming celebrity wedding of Indian badminton star Jwala Gutta to popular actor Vishnu Vishal on 22 April has broken the internet and created a lot of buzz on social media on Tuesday.
The couple, who got engaged in September 2020, shared the wedding invitation, which reads, "Life is a journey… embrace it… have faith and take the leap…”
Partly due to the surge in COVID cases in India, the wedding is going to be a low-key affair, the couple are only inviting their respective families and close friends.
Social media is abuzz as both Jwala and Vishnu's fans have been conveying congratulatory messages to them, sending wishes for the second inning of their life.
Congratulations my favorite sportswoman "Jwala -The fire", all the best wishes for a bright future in this new innings of life💐💐💐— Pavit R Madan (@pavitmadan) April 13, 2021
Many many congratulations ✨💐🍫— Abhishek Pandey (@coolabhishek_p) April 13, 2021
"Your wedding day will come and go, but may your love❤️ forever grow."
Wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness."🤝💐💐
Congrats to you both.. My one time crush is getting married mixed feelings..— rishi raj gujral (@rrgujral) April 13, 2021
Best wishes for your new innings।।। God bless you both।। https://t.co/5pDwDgJuQP— Dalip Singh Rawat (@gn_dalip) April 13, 2021
U have broken my heart....😭😭😭😭❤️❤️🌹🌹🌹👍👍🎉🎉🎉🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/mPiEm2Pq02— @imk30 (@imkabeer2030) April 13, 2021
While Vishnu is known for his performances in many Telugu language films like 'Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu', 'Neerparavai', and 'Ratsasan', ace Indian shuttler Jwala Gutta is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.
