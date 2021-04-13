Register
11:58 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take a dip in the Ganges river during the second Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021.

    Ticking Time Bomb: Over 100 People Attending Kumbh Festivities in India Test Positive for COVID

    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0d/1082617330_0:116:3071:1844_1200x675_80_0_0_213ca22cd02362cb6409df8aff57f227.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104131082615307-ticking-time-bomb-over-100-people-attending-kumbh-festivities-in-india-test-positive-for-covid/

    Earlier this week, India surpassed Brazil to become the second most COVID-affected country in the world behind the US. Several Indian states have introduced partial lockdowns and night curfews in a number of cities following a drastic spike in the number of cases and fatalities.

    Almost 72 hours after testing over 18,000 people at a Hindu gathering during Kumbh Mela celebrations in the city of Haridwar in Uttarakhand state, more than 100 people have tested positive for COVID.

    On 11 April, over 280,000 devotees from all over the country attended the second Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) in the Ganges as part of the ongoing festivities.

    Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men participate in the procession for taking a dip in the Ganges river during Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Haridwar, India, April 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    Almost 2 Million Indians Gather on Banks of Ganges for Hindu Festival, Despite COVID Pandemic
    Images of revellers flouting coronavirus restrictions and taking collective dips in the holy river have been surfacing online for some days now. Journalists working on the ground have also reported that there are no temperature checks in place to monitor possible COVID symptoms among the devotees flocking to the banks of the Ganges. 

    The news of over 100 people testing positive has created panic.

    Netizens have been criticising the mass gathering as India is being choked by a second wave of the pandemic, saying the festival is like a ticking time bomb for the rest of the country. 

    ​As of now, the Uttarakhand state government under its newly elected chief Tirath Singh Rawat has not commented on the fresh outbreak.

    Kumbh Mela, which is celebrated four times over the course of 12 years in India in four locations, Prayagraj, Ujjain, Haridwar, and Nashik, is dictated by the positions of the Sun, Moon, and Jupiter.

    Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, take a dip in the Ganges river during the first Shahi Snan at Kumbh Mela, or the Pitcher Festival, in Haridwar, India, March 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    Comparison Between Tablighi Jamaat, Kumbh Mela Congregations Fuels Hindu-Muslim Disharmony in India
    Under a certain alignment of these celestial bodies, Hindus believe that the water of the Ganges turns into an elixir of purification, allowing devotees to cleanse their souls as they bathe in the water. The Maha Kumbh, which happens once in 12 years, is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

    This year, however, instead of bringing festive cheer and salvation from sin, Kumbh Mela has paved the way for a surge in coronavirus infections.

    In the last 24 hours, India has recorded a massive rise of 161,736 COVID cases, taking its total tally to nearly 13.7 million. In addition, India has also seen 880 virus-related deaths in the last day, with 171,089 fatalities registered overall so far. 

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown, curfews, Ganges, Hindus, India, Indians
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse