Indian Communities Observe Different Festivals, PM Modi Greets the Nation

Just a few days ago, Indian Christians observed Easter and celebrated the Resurrection of Jesus Christ in what marked the beginning of a series of April festivals in India, most of which fall on the same day, 13 April.

People from different communities living across India are in a festive mood today – Hindus, Kashmiris, Maharashtrians, Manipuris, Sindhis, Punjabis, and people from southern Indian communities are celebrating the festivals of Navratras, Navreh, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Baisakhi, and Vishu respectively.

In their own ways and with their own rituals, all of these festivals mark the beginning of the new year for these Indians of multiple persuasions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to send greetings to all those marking the occasions. Alongside acknowledging each separate festival, Modi summed up the day by highlighting the country’s diversity and secularity with the phrase – “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” – which translates as “One India, Superior India.”

Navreh greetings to you all!



On the special occasion of Navreh, praying for a year filled with joy and success. I also pray for the good health and well-being of everyone. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Wishing everyone on the special occasion of Ugadi. pic.twitter.com/ePkdzxr3FX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Over the next few days, people across India are going to be marking various festivals. These festivals showcase India’s diversity and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.’ May these special occasions spread happiness, prosperity and brotherhood across the nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Greetings on Gudi Padwa. pic.twitter.com/4V8ya3EfZd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

India's Muslim community is preparing for Ramadan on 14 April after seeing in the holy crescent moon tonight on April 13.

Owing to the aggressive second wave of coronavirus that's currently gripping India, the festive spirit remains subdued for the second year in a row, with several states and cities in lockdown.

In the last 24 hours, India recorded 161,736 Covid-19 cases taking the total tally past 13 million (13,689,453) cases according to the Health Ministry. In addition, India also witnessed 880 COVID-related deaths in the last day, taking the total death toll to 171,089.