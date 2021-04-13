Man in India Files for Divorce Due to Wife's Fear of Cockroaches

In India, getting married is thought of as embracing a sacred relationship and family life. Divorce, on the other hand, is largely viewed as a sign of great failure: the country reports only 13 divorces per 1,000 marriages, according to the UN.

A man in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has been forced to change houses 18 times over his last three years of marriage due to his wife's fear of cockroaches. Tired of the continuous embarrassment among friends and family, he has now filed for divorce.

The couple tied the knot in 2017, and the man learnt about his wife's phobia for the first time in 2018. The wife allegedly ran out of the kitchen after spotting a cockroach while screaming for help and refused to enter the kitchen ever again.

According to the husband (name withheld), his wife's screams were so loud that they would frighten all of the family members. She then became adamant about moving to a new house, and insisted on doing so whenever she encountered one of the bugs.

"We changed our house for the first time in 2018 but unfortunately it did not stop there. We have changed 18 houses since then due to the same issue," he told local media.

The husband even revealed that he'd taken his wife to many psychiatrists, including one at India's premier health institute AIIMS for treatment, but she has refused to take any prescribed medication.

On the other hand, the wife claims that her husband doesn't understand her problem and is trying to declare her mentally ill.

"In order to give our marriage a last chance, we visited BHAI Welfare Society (an organisation that works for men trapped in fake dowry and domestic violence cases). But despite being counselled, nothing seemed to work," he said, adding that after being tired of this routine of shifting houses and frequent embarrassments he decided to seek legal help and ultimately seek a divorce.