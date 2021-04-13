Register
05:49 GMT13 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Cockroach

    Man in India Files for Divorce Due to Wife's Fear of Cockroaches

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Bob Adams / American cockroach
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107612/53/1076125313_0:5:1200:680_1200x675_80_0_0_1af471613b8c4178b0cc671172a7606d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104131082613317-man-in-india-files-for-divorce-due-to-wifes-fear-of-cockroaches/

    In India, getting married is thought of as embracing a sacred relationship and family life. Divorce, on the other hand, is largely viewed as a sign of great failure: the country reports only 13 divorces per 1,000 marriages, according to the UN.

    A man in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has been forced to change houses 18 times over his last three years of marriage due to his wife's fear of cockroaches. Tired of the continuous embarrassment among friends and family, he has now filed for divorce.

    The couple tied the knot in 2017, and the man learnt about his wife's phobia for the first time in 2018. The wife allegedly ran out of the kitchen after spotting a cockroach while screaming for help and refused to enter the kitchen ever again.

    According to the husband (name withheld), his wife's screams were so loud that they would frighten all of the family members. She then became adamant about moving to a new house, and insisted on doing so whenever she encountered one of the bugs.

    "We changed our house for the first time in 2018 but unfortunately it did not stop there. We have changed 18 houses since then due to the same issue," he told local media.

    The husband even revealed that he'd taken his wife to many psychiatrists, including one at India's premier health institute AIIMS for treatment, but she has refused to take any prescribed medication. 

    On the other hand, the wife claims that her husband doesn't understand her problem and is trying to declare her mentally ill. 

    "In order to give our marriage a last chance, we visited BHAI Welfare Society (an organisation that works for men trapped in fake dowry and domestic violence cases). But despite being counselled, nothing seemed to work," he said, adding that after being tired of this routine of shifting houses and frequent embarrassments he decided to seek legal help and ultimately seek a divorce.

    Related:

    Marriageable Age for Boys May Drop to 18 in India - Report
    Bill Seeking to Criminalise Muslim Instant Divorce in India Clears First Hurdle
    India’s Prime Minister Calls Muslim Divorce Law 'an Archaic Practice Confined to Dustbin of History'
    Tags:
    Marriage, wife, husband, couple, Friends, family, United Nations, cockroach, divorce, Madhya Pradesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin getting ready for the historic launch inside Vostok-1. It was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 12 April 1961.
    Yuri Gagarin: 60th Anniversary of the First Manned Spaceflight in History
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse