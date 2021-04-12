Netizens Gush Over Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas on BAFTA Red Carpet

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband pop singer Nick Jonas set the red carpet on fire (not literally) at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards on Sunday.
Chopra, who presented an award during the event, stunned fans by wearing a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline paired with ivory harem pants made by the Pertegaz fashion house.
Nick looked slick in a black tuxedo and white Giorgio Armani shirt.
Chopra then changed into her second outfit of the night – a skirt and a jacket emblazoned with a butterfly motif designed by Ronald van der Kemp.
Netizens have taken to social media to praise the couple's style.
Hottest COUPLE !! You two are setting this place on fire .— Malessa Hussain . (@MalessaH) April 11, 2021
Looking absolutely stunning Priyanka and your date is equally hot as well. Congratulations. I am so proud to be your fan❤️ https://t.co/eWXjZE3e28— Lost in translation (@itstenchoe) April 11, 2021
A DAMN SERVE! https://t.co/ADAfsg5mzG pic.twitter.com/ivuDkHFJTA— john.thin (@johnthin12) April 11, 2021
king & queen of the red carpet ❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/1VOXKXCfjV— Jonas Brothers updates 🌟 (@JonasBrosBros) April 11, 2021
I dont know you both personally buy I truly hope you get a chance to read my post. Mr Jonas is a very neat looking person. He reminds me of my husband who always looks at me with love. Mrs Jonas you're extremely elegant. Together you both look like a beautiful pair. God Bless....— Naomi Gomez (@NaomiDGomez) April 12, 2021
Power couple 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/wAj0tdqZ89— NP LEGΛCY | #Unfinished!📘 (@np_legacy) April 11, 2021
Priyanka's Netflix movie "The White Tiger" was nominated for a BAFTA awards in two categories but didn't win.
