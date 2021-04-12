Fans Get Emotional as BAFTA 2021 Pays Tribute to Late Bollywood Icons Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Fans of late Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan turned emotional after the two iconic actors of the Hindi film industry were honoured during a tribute at the 74th British Academy for Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).
The video compiled to pay tribute to the lost souls began with Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on 9 April, followed by many popular global artists who died last year, including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sean Connery, Kirk Douglas, Chadwick Boseman, Ian Holm, Barbara Windsor, and others.
Heartbroken by the great loss to the industry, netizens have taken to social media to express their sorrow.
“I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye.” In a year where we haven't been able to go anywhere, the magic of film has transported us everywhere. #EEBAFTAs #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/6RRu5P6yBk— Dorota Tóthová (@TothovaDorota) April 11, 2021
Happy to see that BAFTA payed tribute to Indian legends like @irrfank @chintskap Sir!— Abhinav Shukla (@abhinav_yes) April 12, 2021
#baftas pic.twitter.com/N00VG3eqh7
#BAFTA2021 : Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor remembered at the BAFTA Awards pic.twitter.com/uLj8ZOQoTb— Ananya Panday FC (@APandday) April 12, 2021
My heart when seeing Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor is the memoriam segment 💔😢 #BAFTA— Bhushan Kumar 💙 (@bogeyno2) April 11, 2021
It's going to be a year to irfan's and rishi Kapoor's demise!! https://t.co/DsKOvDJXF0— Sucheta (@X_tremeThinker) April 12, 2021
Irrfan Khan, who featured in many Bollywood and Hollywood films including 'Maqbool’, ‘The Namesake’, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, ‘Jurassic World’ and others, died on 29 April 2020 after battling neuroendocrine cancer for two years.
Rishi Kapoor, who shot to fame as one of the most romantic actors of Bollywood, who had worked in iconic films such as 'Bobby', 'Chandni', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', and others, died on 30 April 2020 after a two-year-long battle with blood cancer.
