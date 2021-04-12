Register
    Indian Supreme court in New Delhi

    Speedy Second Wave of Coronavirus Grips India's Supreme Court as 50% of Staff Infected, Reports Say

    © AFP 2021 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    In a record-breaking high, India reported a total of 168,912 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours along with 904 deaths. According to the Health Ministry, the country is not only the second-worst hit nation in the world, with a total of 13,527,717 cases, but is also the world’s fourth-worst hit country in terms of active cases.

    An aggressive second wave of the novel coronavirus has now made its way into India’s Supreme Court, which stands tall in the posh Pragati Maidan area of Delhi. The court had been hosting case hearings and other usual procedures for the past months. Now, however around 50 percent of the total staff there, including judges, lawyers and administration workers, among others, have tested positive for coronavirus, local media reported on Monday, citing sources.

    A general view shows Hindu devotees taking a holy dip in the waters of the River Ganges during Makar Sankranti, a day considered to be of great religious significance in the Hindu mythology, on the first day of the religious Kumbh Mela festival in Haridwar on January 14, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / MONEY SHARMA
    Millions of Hindu Devotees Set to Take 'Holy Bath' in Ganges on Kumbh Mela Amid Surge in COVID Cases
    In a bid to restrict the infection from spreading further, all the hearings scheduled for the Supreme Court have been moved to video conferencing mode until further notice.

    Following the virus outbreak in the building, the Supreme Court has been subject to intensive sanitising. 

    The news has created a major buzz on social media, as netizens began pointing out that it is the negligence in Indian law and order that is causing cases to escalate on a daily basis.

    The accusations against the government and Supreme Court of India come against the backdrop of crowded assembly election campaigning in various states, board exams for high-school students, as well as massive religious gatherings like the "Kumbh Mela" happening around the country despite escalating cases.

    ​In Delhi, a total of 10,774 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 725,197 along with 48 deaths.

    The capital has announced a set of restrictions and guidelines to be followed until at least 30 April. They include allowing only 20 people at funerals, 50 at weddings, and 50 percent occupancy in restaurants and bars, among others.

    Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal will be further reviewing the COVID situation with other leaders later in the day as well. 

    The global figure of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 135.8 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 2.9 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US remains to be the worst affected country so far, while India has overtaken Brazil as the second worst-hit country in the world.

    coronavirus, COVID-19, Supreme Court, Indians, India
