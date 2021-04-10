Register
11:55 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    WhatsApp logo

    Indian Tech Experts Reveal Why Gov't Shouldn't Push for Alpha-Numeric Hashes to Trace WhatsApp Texts

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105294/81/1052948145_0:100:1920:1180_1200x675_80_0_0_7767f20288f98d97e21399a7c78984f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104101082590622-indian-tech-experts-reveal-why-govt-shouldnt-push-for-alpha-numeric-hashes-to-trace-whatsapp-texts/

    Since mid-2019, the Indian government has locked horns with WhatsApp, demanding the absolute traceability of messages that over 600 million Indians exchange on the app. WhatsApp has repeatedly refused to comply with the demand, citing its data privacy policy.

    In March 2021, the Economic Times reported that Indian government officials had proposed a new technology called "Alpha-Numeric Hashes", claiming that it would allow WhatsApp to trace the origins of messages without having to break its encryption technology.

    Talking to Sputnik, senior Indian tech policy expert Pranav Bhaskar Tiwari explained that alpha-numeric hashes are meant to defeat end-to-end encryption.

    "The solution proposed is old and has been put forth in the Indian context by Dr Kamakoti before the Madras High Court previously. At that point too, the solution was widely criticised because it is a regressive solution that takes the technology decades back to the early 2000s and is proposed without understanding the very nature of the end-to-end encryption protocol used by Signal and WhatsApp", said Tiwari, who is a cyber lawyer by profession and manages the programme on encryption and platform regulation at the Indian think tank The Dialogue.

    An advertisement from WhatsApp is seen in a newspaper at a stall in New Delhi on January 13, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / SAJJAD HUSSAIN
    India's Anti-Trust Watchdog Initiates Investigation Into WhatsApp's 'Exploitative' Privacy Policy
    In layman's terms, alpha-numeric hashes are a signature of sorts, explaining who sent a message to whom, while also carrying additional information like the date and time of the message and the location of the data. Every message sent on WhatsApp will generate a unique hash key containing letters from A to Z and numbers from 0 to 9. Since these hash keys will be unique for every message, it will allow the company to trace the origin and share the data with Indian authorities if needed.

    According to Tiwari, no known benefit of this technology exists. Moreover, it is uncertain if the technology could actually trace the originator of a said message.

    "Tech-savvy criminals will just shift to another unregulated end-to-end encrypted platform or craft their own platform to communicate using tutorials and technologies freely available on portals like GitHub. Terrorists from al-Qaeda (a terrorist group banned in Russia) have previously done the same. The encryption genie is out of the bottle and is here to stay. Now, if encryption is outlawed then only the outlaws will have access to encryption. While the law-abiding citizenry will be rendered susceptible to cyberattacks", Tiwari added.

    The reason why globally used messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal boast about providing end-to-end encryption to their users is because the technology ensures that the messages sent are not attacked in transit and the receiver can be certain the message is sent by a particular sender and is not spoofed.

    Encryption is currently recommended as a key privacy feature by design and a default component in messaging apps in the US, Europe, and several other jurisdictions. An Indian personal data protection bill, which is currently in the works, is also likely to recommend using encryption for safeguarding privacy on mobile apps.

    Diving deeper into the subject, Arya Tripathi, a cyber lawyer and partner at the business law firm PSA, said implementing alpha-numeric hashes to trace the origin of viral messages blatantly puts the fundamental right to free speech and privacy of Indians and everybody who they interact with globally at stake, leading to violations of international human rights obligations.

    Questioning the mere point of mandating traceability, Tripathi noted that adding technologies like alpha-numeric hashes on e-messages will only be able to tell who shared the message but will not be able to attribute the intention behind the message and in India, a person is considered innocent until proven guilty.

    "With this in mind, alpha-numeric hashes cannot be conclusive proof to attribute criminal liability, as the same is susceptible to spoofing by cyber criminals who could implicate innocent persons. Also what happens to innocent individuals who are sharing information to create awareness? Will they be prosecuted? In effect and if we assume the objective is to prevent and prosecute criminal activities, the rule fails to meet the standards. Nonetheless, it creates reasonable suspicion that tracing will result in surveillance and censorship and consequently, create a chilling effect on valued fundamental rights", Tripathi said.

    At present, WhatsApp has not officially revealed its stance on the Indian government's suggestion of using an old technology to facilitate message traceability.

    A logo of WhatsApp is pictured on a T-shirt worn by a WhatsApp-Reliance Jio representative during a drive by the two companies to educate users
    © REUTERS / Rupak De Chowdhuri
    82% of WhatsApp Users in India Reject New Privacy Policy Update, Study Reveals
    In September 2019, Facebook's Vice President of Global Affairs and Communication Nick Clegg met Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval to discuss alternative options to the absolute traceability of WhatsApp messages as demanded by the Indian government.

    As an alternative, WhatsApp's parent, Facebook, had reportedly suggested the use of metadata and machine intelligence to help enforcement agencies determine the basic details of a suspicious WhatsApp communication like call duration to check the origin and stop the spread of fake news in India.

    The Indian government, however, rejected the suggested alternatives to traceability of WhatsApp messages. For now, it remains to be seen what steps Facebook and WhatsApp will take.

    Related:

    India's Top Court Issues Notice to Facebook, WhatsApp Over New Privacy Policy
    Netizens in India Still Sceptical After WhatsApp Adds New 'Review Banner' to Privacy Policy Update
    India's Anti-Trust Watchdog Initiates Investigation Into WhatsApp's 'Exploitative' Privacy Policy
    Tags:
    WhatsApp, Facebook, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse