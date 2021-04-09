Indian Realtor Digs Out Antique Treasure, Ornaments of Gold and Silver in a Pot on His Land - Video

The discovery of a pot full of ancient gold and silver jewellery and an inscription believed to date back to the Kakatiya dynasty on non-cultivable land in Telangana state has triggered a lot of thrill and excitement among locals and archaeologists.
The antique treasure was found in Pembarthy village in Telangana’s Jangaon district by a realtor, Narasimhulu, who was removing boulders to level 11 acres of land.
In a video, which has gone viral, Narasimhulu can be seen digging out a copper pot full of antique jewellery including gold and silver earrings, nose rings, beads, and anklets, among other things.
The news of the recent discovery of the ancient ornaments and scripture has spread like a wildfire and many villagers gathered at the site. Believing that the treasure belonged to a goddess at a temple in the past, they worship at the site, cracked open a coconut, burnt incense sticks and offered flowers.
Narasimha informed the district administration, who weighed the valuables. The pot contained silver ornaments reportedly weighing 1.727 kg while the gold weighs 187.45 grams.
