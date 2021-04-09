Indian Security Forces Wipe Out al-Qaeda’s Kashmir Unit Including Chief Commander

Fifty al-Qaeda-linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terrorists have been killed since the group's inception in July 2017. In July 2017, the outfit was established after Zakir Rashid Bhatt had announced his separation from the pro-Pakistan terrorist group Hizb-ul-mujahideēn (HM) to establish Sharia law in the region.

In a major success, India's Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday claimed to have killed seven Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) terrorists, including its chief Imtiyaz Shah in a two-day long gunfight at two different places in the valley.

Speaking to Sputnik, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir Zone said Shah was killed in the Nowbugh area of Tral along with another terrorist during an encounter on Friday morning.

​Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind is an organisation linked to al-Qaeda in the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kumar congratulated his forces for the successful operation as AGuH carried out several terror activities in the valley.

"A search is going on in the area to ascertain the presence of other terrorists," Kumar said.

Meanwhile in another encounter, as many as five terrorists who took refuge in a mosque in Shopian district were gunned down in an overnight encounter by security forces.

The encounter in Shopian town broke out on Thursday evening in which four security forces personnel were also injured.

In 2020, a total of 221 terrorists, including more than 40 top commanders heading Pakistan-based terror outfits, were killed in more than 100 encounters by the joint teams of security forces across India's Jammu and Kashmir.