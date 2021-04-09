B-Town Star Abhishek Bachchan Gives a Befitting Reply to Trolls Calling His Acting 'Third Rate'

Bollywood Superstar Abhishek Bachchan’s much-talked-about movie ‘The Big Bull’ premiered on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on Thursday. Directed by Kookie Gulati, ‘The Big Bull’ is loosely based on the biggest stock market scam of 1992, set up by infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

While Bollywood celebs and many netizens are all praise for actor Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in the recently released movie ‘The Big Bull’, some tweeps have taken to trolling him and lampooning his acting.

When a Twitter user described his "so-called acting" in The Big Bull as "third rate", Abhishek, the son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, didn’t shy away from reacting and opted to give a befitting reply.

Not letting the criticism affect him, Abhishek thanked the trolls for taking the time to see the film and said, “Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy.” (sic)

Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 8, 2021

​Abhishek has also been facing a lot of comparisons with actor Pratik Gandhi, whose web series 'Scam 1992', that was released in October of last year, was based on the same story and was directed by Hansal Mehta.

In an interview with Entertainment website Mid-Day, Abhishek clarified, "All my life, I have been compared to the best in the business. It doesn’t frazzle me. Comparisons are fine and as long as we are compared to good stuff, it’s fine. But in terms of design and intention, episodic series and movies are different disciplines to write for.”

@juniorbachchan don't know when you will learn acting, sir you are the best evidence of nepotism, well enjoy your nepotism life, and please learn some acting from #AnupamKhair he will teach you #TheBigBull waste of time, better watch #Scam1992 — Prabhat Gupt (@prabhatseason) April 9, 2021

Despite the trolls and comparisons, many netizens appreciating him and calling it one of his best performances so far.

Dear @juniorbachchan . I saw your movie #TheBigBull on @DisneyplusHSP . I am thrilled to have seen one of the best movies after long time. Many congratulations for absolutely dynamic acting. You were amazing as in #Guru Many congratulations. Keep it up. pic.twitter.com/FWwI0qNbWE — Pavan Kaushik (@pavnkaushik) April 9, 2021