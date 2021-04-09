Three Women Given Anti-Rabies Shots Rather Than COVID Vaccine in India

India is fighting resistance to the vaccine as doubts persist over its efficacy and possible adverse reactions. With the second wave of COVID-19 getting stronger, a survey by online platform, Local Circles, has found that the percentage of country's population willing to take the shot has increased to 77 percent from 38 percent.

Three elderly women in India's Uttar Pradesh state have mistakenly been given anti-rabies shots in place of the COVID-19 vaccination for which they had registered.

The chief medical officer has ordered an investigation of the state's Shamli district after the women complained about the incident which happened on Thursday. One of the women, 70-year-old Saroj (her surname has not been revealed) told local media that she had visited a community health centre for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On returning home, she complained of dizziness and was rushed by family to a private hospital. It was only after her medical slip was examined that it was revealed that she had been administered an anti-rabies shot instead of the COVID vaccine.

Two other women, both above the age of 62, returned to the health centre with similar complaints.

Health officials said that an investigation is underway to determine how the blunder occurred.

The COVID-19 vaccine has been hitting the headlines in India but for all the wrong reasons - various state governments in India, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, have been arguing with the federal government about an acute shortage.

Officials in the states of Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Assam said they only had supplies for the next few days and would be forced to shut down vaccination centres if the supplies were not replenished.

Federal government has denied any shortage.

The federal health minister Harsh Vardhan said again on Thursday that the country has more than 43 million doses in store.