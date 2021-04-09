Register
    Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait during distribution of food items near Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

    People in India's Mizoram Take a Musical Route to Give Aid to Distressed Myanmar Refugees

    © AP Photo / Dar Yasin
    Hundreds of people have entered India since the 1 February coup when the Myanmar military seized power and toppled an elected government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy. A large number have sought refuge in the Mizoram state, which has 510 km of the porous 1,600-km long border between India and Myanmar.

    Even as India dithers in its approach toward refugees fleeing Myanmar and crossing over to Mizoram through its porous borders with the strife torn country, people in the border states are stepping forth with much needed aid.

    People in Mizoram, known for their love for and culture of music, are responding to the conflict in neighbouring Myanmar with what they know best - music.

    Charity musical concerts are being organised by independent groups to raise money for supporting Myanmar refugees. 

    "We have sought help from the government to support our brothers and sisters who are coming from Myanmar, leaving their country in sheer terror that they too will be killed by the military junta. But help is not forthcoming easily," a representative of Mizo Zirlai Pawl told Sputnik, on condition of anonymity. 

    "So we are raising money on our own and doing whatever we can to help out," he added.

    Music concerts, even during a pandemic, remain a popular way of reaching masses in Mizoram. 

    ​Various student outfits and non government organisations have stepped forward in Mizoram to provide essential supplies to refugees staying in the state. At least 1402 people from Myanmar have already crossed over to Mizoram in the wake of a civil disobedience movement triggered by the February military coup.

    ​The Mizoram government has taken a cautious stand, with officials mostly tight lipped about measures being taken to support refugees.

    The state chief, Zoramthanga, has been vocal of his support for the people of Myanmar. On 18 March, Zoramthanga wrote a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi informing him that Mizoram will not remain indifferent to the sufferings of Myanmar nationals, especially the Chin community, who share the same ancestry and ethnic ties with the Mizos community of the state.

    "India can’t turn a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis in India’s neighbour Myanmar," Zoramthanga said in his letter to PM Modi, adding that he will not follow the home ministry order the deportation of these refugees back to their homeland.

    ​New Delhi has taken a cautious approach to the conflict unfolding in its backyard. Saurabh Kumar, India's ambassador to Myanmar, defined India's position in a tweet on 28 February. 

    ​The state chief Zoramthanga acknowledges the democratically-elected government of Myanmar and has had online meetings with its foreign minister. 

