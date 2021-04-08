'Shakespeare Wept': Indians React to Yogi Adityanath's Promise of 'Anti-Romeo' Squads in West Bengal

Yogi Adityanath, the state chief of Uttar Pradesh was in the Hooghly region of West Bengal, campaigning for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). As part of his speech, Adityanath promised "anti-Romeo" squads would be deployed across the state if BJP candidates bag most of the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal.
"To safeguard the interests of sisters and daughters, the BJP will create Uttar Pradesh-like anti-Romeo squads in Bengal", Adityanath said.
Pearls of humour were rolled out by opinionated Indians on Twitter, following the "anti-Romeo" promise made by the BJP leader, who is also a Hindu monk. Sharing the news, netizens also pointed out that while he is talking about women's safety, Adityanath's own UP is India's second largest rape-reporting state.
Shakespeare wept https://t.co/8EiTa4USO5— Kriti QAnon (@lildeekenergyy) April 8, 2021
Irony died— Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) April 8, 2021
BJP will make Anti-romeo squad in WB, bringing all Rapists from UP. Hence Bengalis be careful while voting for BJP. If Anti-romeo squad could stop atrocities on women, there wouldn't be so many rape cases in UP on regular basis.— Samanta Kr. Majumder (@SamantaMajumder) April 8, 2021
Looks like all the Romeos fled the field....#WestBengalElections https://t.co/hMF0JF9Td8— Rahul Mukherji (@RahulMukherji5) April 8, 2021
He is indirectly saying whatever is happening to Women in UP, the same will happen to women in Bengal if BJP comes to power.— TD💎 (@Tawheedwahid) April 8, 2021
The assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry started on 27 March.
At present, three out of the eight election phases in West Bengal have been completed.
Along with PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has also been intensely campaigning for the BJP in the state.
On 7 April, Shah hit headlines for sitting down for lunch at the humble residence of a rickshaw-puller in West Bengal.
