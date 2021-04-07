World Health Day: Indian Celebs Share Their Secret Mantras to Healthy Living in COVID Times

On 7 April World Health Day is celebrated globally to boost awareness of health issues. This year’s theme focuses on “building a fairer, healthier world for everyone."

As India faces a second wave of the COVID pandemic and records 115,736 new cases in the last 24 hours, its highest number of daily cases to date, many people are turning to ancient remedies and cures to develop boost their immune systems.

From eating home-cooked food, drinking healthy concoctions made of Indian spices and herbs, to following certain diets and doing yoga and meditation, people are trying many things to improve their state of mind and health.

Popular Indian celebs share their secret mantras for healthy living in the age of COVID.

Actor Ashish Sharma: 'Stay Away From Processed Food'

Known for his role in the "Siya Ke Ram" TV show, Sharma says the pandemic has made him realise the importance of simple living.

“I think one doesn’t need expensive supplements or gyms to be physically fit. My trick to healthy living is I eat home-cooked food, use organic produce from farms. Control your portion of meal and stay active physically. I stay away from processed food,” he tells Sputnik.

Actor Anuj Sachdeva: 'I Do Dance, Kickboxing & Morning Yoga'

A brown belt holder in martial arts, actor Anuj Sachdeva, who has been doing kickboxing for over nine years, emphasises the importance of sport.

“Sticking to one workout pattern will not help our body to enhance further. So, I do dance and kickboxing. Morning yoga helps me start my day calmly. I try to eat more in the morning and less in the evening, as they say, ‘Eat in the morning like a King.’ I split my meals into small portions and have no fried foods,” Anuj tells Sputnik.

Actor Shakti Arora: 'Eat More of Protein, Fibre, And Fat, Rather Than Carbs And Sugar'

Recalling the ancient Indian tradition of eating ghee with every meal, actor Shakti Arora, who shot to fame with the TV show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi," says that not all fats are bad for the body.

“When we were kids, our grandmothers used to feed us ghee for building a stronger body, and even now this works like magic. What harms our body is not fat but carbs and sugar. Hence, I maintain a healthy lifestyle by eating more proteins fibre, and fats, rather than carbs and sugar. I refrain from eating post 7 p.m., sometimes I do intermittent fasting (eating for only eight hours) and also workout at least four days a week,” he tells Sputnik.

Actor Vipul Roy: 'Sattvik Food is Key To Healthy Diet'

Currently recovering from Covid-19, actor Roy, who shot to fame for his role in "F.I.R TV," is keeping strong and healthy by adhering to a yogic diet. In ancient Ayurveda and yoga literature, a sattvic diet consists of seasonal foods, fruits, nuts, seeds, vegetables, pulses, and non-meat based proteins.

Vipul says, “Sattvik food is my key. One should eat clean and on time. Avoid packed or tin foods. I eat all the greens and workout daily.”

Sourabh Raaj Jain : 'I Do Oil Pulling First Thing in the Morning'

Jain’s secret to good health is oil pulling, an ancient Ayurvedic dental technique.

This technique involves swishing a tablespoon of oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for around 20 minutes – it supposedly draws out toxins in the body and improves your overall health.

“I do oil pulling with coconut oil first thing in the morning daily,and post brushing, I do gargle with warm water. It works wonders. Moreover, I do weight training at home and resistance workout with stretch-band,” he tells Sputnik.

Actress Aalisha Panwar: 'Yoga and Pranayam For Physical & Mental Well-being'

For actress Aalisha Panwar, staying healthy doesn’t mean having a good physique and looking beautiful – mental health is more important.

To strike a balance between physical and mental well-being, she says: “I do yoga asanas and pranayama at home. I also have healthy home-cooked food wholesome meal with salad, vegetables, dal, rice and roti."

Actress Shiny Doshi: ‘Soup and Veggies Are My Perfect Combo Meal’

Shooting for over 13 hours for her TV series "Pandya Store" keeps actress Shiny Doshi busy but her secret to a healthy lifestyle is eating light and sleeping well.

“My dinners are usually salad and soup and it keeps my calories low. I have started fasting for a few hours and drinking a lot of water throughout as it helps in detoxing. Shower and steam after returning home from work have become a new normal and along with having warm water with turmeric, ginger, and honey,” Shiny tells Sputnik.

Actor Akshit Sukhija: 'Turmeric Helps to Build Immunity'

When actor Akshit Sukhija tested positive for Covid-19, he opted for ancient remedies to boost his immunity.

“Turmeric helps us heal faster so I started having turmeric milk daily and along with a spoon full of honey and black pepper for my throat. Steaming almost twice or thrice daily. Parantha (flatbread) along with ghee (butter made from milk) and sugar became regular in my diet,” Akshit tells Sputnik.

Actor Manish Verma: ‘I Drink Coconut Water, Kadha and GiloyJuice’

“In pandemic time, I have been regularly taking Kadha (a traditional Indian drink), giloy (antipyretic herb) juice, and coconut water in my diet. I also like to take Amla (Indian gooseberry) and honey concoction in the morning which is very beneficial for building immunity,” Manish, who currently stars in the TV show "Teri Meri IkkJindri," tells Sputnik.