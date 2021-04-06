Register
06:42 GMT06 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Polling officials check election materials after collecting them from a distribution centre ahead of the first phase of West Bengal state assembly election, in Purulia district, India, March 26, 2021

    Polling Fraud? Voting Machines Found Ruling Party's Leader's House in West Bengal, India - Video

    © REUTERS / RUPAK DE CHOWDHURI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/06/1082552077_0:0:3048:1715_1200x675_80_0_0_89404b970488ca047e4eefde6dcc8037.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104061082551782-polling-fraud-voting-machines-found-ruling-partys-leader-house-in-indias-west-bengal-video/

    West Bengal's state assembly elections are being held in eight phases this year; polls opened on 27 March. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making efforts to replace the Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress government, which has been governing the state for the last 10 years.

    Amid the ongoing Phase 3 polls of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Election on Tuesday, four electronic voting machines (EVMs) and a similar number of voter verifiable paper audit trails (VVPATs) were found at the residence of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader in West Bengal's Howrah district. 

    Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is the ruling party in the state. 

    According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the incident happened in Tulsiberia village, in the Uluberia Uttar assembly segment. 

    "Locals spotted a vehicle with an Election Commission sticker outside the house of the TMC leader in the early hours on Tuesday and started protesting. Later it was found that the officer of sector 17 Tapan Sarkar was visiting TMC leader Gautam Ghosh’s house with the voting machines," an official said. 

    ​The official further revealed that they have suspended the sector officer, while the EVMs and VVPAT machines, which were recovered, were kept as reserve. 

    "After the incident, the machines have been withdrawn from the poll process and replaced with new ones. All the political parties have been informed. Action is also likely to be taken against police personnel,” said a senior poll panel officer in a statement. 

    Meanwhile, the sector officer has claimed that he reached the area very late and found the polling booth closed, following which he spent the night at the TMC leader’s house, who was his relative, along with the machines.

    After the incident came to light, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh told state media "This is an old habit of the TMC. It takes time to get over the old habits. They have been caught red-handed and it shows what they are up to."

    Voting for the third phase of the West Bengal elections is underway in 31 constituencies. Polling began at 7 am (local time) amid tight security.

    However, several incidents of violence have already been reported. In Canning Purba Assembly segment, a person was injured after a makeshift bomb exploded outside a polling booth.  Saukat Mollah, the TMC candidate, blamed Indian Secular Front supporters for the violence.

    Meanwhile, the former governor of Tripura, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tathagata Roy, claimed that a BJP worker's mother had been murdered, alleging that TMC 'goons' in the state's Hooghly district were the culprits.

    ​The ECI has already imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC (prohibit the assembly of four or more people in an area) in all the constituencies, declaring them as 'sensitive'.

    Related:

    Violence, Allegations, Face-Offs: Phase Two of West Bengal Elections Witnessed Complete Chaos
    Communal Harmony May Be Disrupted: West Bengal Lawmaker Urges Precautionary Steps Over Booth-Rigging
    41 Pipe Bombs Recovered from India's West Bengal Ahead of Third-Phase in State Polls
    Tags:
    polls, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Mamata Banerjee, Election, West Bengal, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman carries dogs in costume during the Easter Bonnet parade on Fifth Avenue in midtown on April 4, 2021 in New York City. The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival on Fifth Avenue was going virtual for the second year, while COVID-19 safety protocols were in place for Sunday's Mass at Saint Patrick's Cathedral.
    2021 NYC Easter Bonnet Parade
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse