Over 200 Million Indian Voters to Seal Fate of Candidates in 475 Assembly Constituencies

Intense polling has been recorded since morning as all assembly seats in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry went to vote in a single phase on Tuesday. As per the election commission, around 15 percent of the total number of voters cast their votes in the first two hours of the polling, which began at 7 am local time.
As soon as the polling began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the voters to exercise their right to vote in record numbers.
Elections are taking place in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. I request the people in these places to vote in record numbers, particularly the young voters.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2021
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and appealed to people to vote.
Do cast your votes today- India is counting on you. #Elections2021— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 6, 2021
Voting for all 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu, 140 in Kerala and 30 in Puducherry is being carried out in a single phase.
West Bengal is set for its third phase and has five more phases to go. State assembly polls are currently being held for 294 seats. The elections began on 27 March.
The northeastern state of Assam, on the other hand, is witnessing the last of its three phases. Voting for the first and second phases in the state of Assam was held on 27 March and 1 April, respectively.
People arrived at the polling booth early in the morning to cast their votes.
#Thalaivar #superstarrajinikanth casts his #vote for the #Election2021 👍🏼🤘🏼😎#AssemblyElections2021 #TamilNaduElections2021 #TamilNaduElections #VoteChennai#TamilNadu @rajinikanth @OfficialLathaRK @ash_r_dhanush @soundaryaarajni @SudhakarVM @V4umedia_ pic.twitter.com/rpgfioyqir— RIAZ K AHMED (@RIAZtheboss) April 6, 2021
Actor @Suriya_offl along with his brother Karthi, waiting to cast his vote at the Hindi Prachar Sabha in T. Nagar #TNAssemblyElection2021 #TamilNaduElections2021 #polling #Election2021 pic.twitter.com/qx6XB5Tnfv— Sangeetha Kandavel (@sang1983) April 6, 2021
Tamil super stars casted their votes #AjithKumar#rajinikanth #Election2021 #kamalhasan #sruthihassan #Suriya #kaarthi pic.twitter.com/y5biIjfBuj— Mani (@Mani06270559) April 6, 2021
After casting his vote, former union minister P Chidambaram says the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu will get a massive victory and that the people are eager to vote out the AIADMK govt.#TamilNaduElections2021 #Congress pic.twitter.com/XEGYr721BT— Shilpa Nair (@NairShilpa1308) April 6, 2021
