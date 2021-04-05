Register
12:17 GMT05 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Local villagers gathered at the razed building site that was levelled in an encounter between Indian forces and militants on 2 April. Many of these villagers were involved in stone-pelting against the Indian forces after the encounter.

    'Betrayal': Kashmiris Turn to Stone Pelting as India and Pakistan Vow to Uphold LoC Ceasefire

    © Sputnik
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082543563_0:340:2730:1876_1200x675_80_0_0_cadfcbe666d20a7d4b9bb50fd37927e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104051082542779-betrayal-kashmiris-turn-to-stone-pelting-as-india-and-pakistan-vow-to-uphold-loc-ceasefire/

    Public anger against New Delhi in the Kashmir Valley, disputed by India and Pakistan, has been brewing since the two nations' armies agreed to uphold the ceasefire agreement in February.

    Twenty-five-year-old Jawed was one of several Kashmiris who threw stones at Indian security forces on 1 April when they raided a home where terrorists linked to Pakistani group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had been hiding for several days. 

    “The militant killed was a local. He was from south Kashmir. After the encounter got over in the morning, almost all the youth from our village rushed outside and started pelting stones. That is the only way we could express our anger,” Jawad told Sputnik.

    Three terrorists were killed in the encounter in Kakpora, in southern Kashmir's Pulwama district. After the raid, local residents clashed with the Indian security forces. 

    As the crowd mourned the deaths of the “local boys,” who had orchestrated attacks on Indian forces, local shopkeepers downed their shutters in protest against the authorities. They said they didn’t care about losing business and that expressing solidarity with the local militants was “far more important."

    Businesses in Kakapore, a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, were shut down in protest against Indian security forces' raid against terrorists from Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba on 2 April. Locals say that the gunned militants were local youth
    © Sputnik /
    Businesses in Kakapore, a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, were shut down in protest against Indian security forces' raid against terrorists from Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Toiba on 2 April. Locals say that the gunned militants were local youth

    Ashraf, a student from the Islamic University of Science and Technology, was also among the crowd of locals who pelted the government forces with stones. 

    “They [the Indian government] say that they want to normalise things in Kashmir and bring in on path of development, That’s how they justified the decision to abrogate the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. But how could there be development when they are ordering these operations on a regular basis?” he said.  

    Locator map for the state of w:Jammu and Kashmir
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Planemad / Kashmir map
    Indian Netizens Praise White House Reference to 'India's Jammu and Kashmir' as Pakistanis Seethe
    In southern Kashmir, public unrest is brewing after India and Pakistan's militaries reaffirmed their commitment to uphold the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC).

    According to statistics, only two encounters took place between Indian forces and angry locals between 1 January and 25 February, the day the Indian and Pakistani militaries agreed to the ceasefire. However, eight such encounters were recorded in the four weeks after 25 February.

    “The stone pelters injured by pellets employed by security forces often don’t go to the hospital fearing retaliation by the state. In many instances, even stone pelting is not reported in the media,” Gulzar Bhat, a Srinagar-based journalist who has been covering the Kashmir conflict for more than five years, told Sputnik.

    The police in Jammu and Kashmir claimed last year that there was an 87.13 percent drop in incidents of stone pelting in 2020, when stacked up against 2019's figures.

    A man gestures after he was detained by Indian policemen during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants, in Srinagar, October 12, 2020
    © REUTERS / DANISH ISMAIL
    A man gestures after he was detained by Indian policemen during a protest near the site of a gun battle between Indian security forces and suspected militants, in Srinagar, October 12, 2020

    However, local observers say that the anger against New Delhi over its commitment to the ceasefire can't be “suppressed for long,” no matter how much force is used by the government.

    Dr Shahnawaz Ahmed, a Kashmir-based political analyst, says that there is a sense of anger against both India and Pakistan after the joint decision in February to uphold the ceasefire agreement.

    “Kashmiris believe that if there could be a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, why couldn’t there be a similar arrangement between Indian forces and the local militants,” says Dr Shahnawaz Ahmed, a Kashmir-based political analyst. 

    “I squarely link these rising instances of stone pelting to a sense of betrayal being experienced by Kashmiris. They now believe that even Pakistan no longer considers the abrogation of Article 370 by India as an important matter. Kashmiris have been of the view that the dispute is a bilateral one and needs cooperation from both Islamabad and New Delhi,” adds Ahmed.

    He continued that the decision to abrogate the constitutional status of the territory was never “going to be accepted” by locals.

    “Article 370 was part of Kashmiri identity. It was a precondition for Kashmir’s accession to India after Independence. New Delhi may have integrated Kashmir physically with the rest of India by annulling Article 370, but they will never be able to integrate Kashmiris emotionally to the idea of the Indian state,” he says. 

    The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir has been ongoing since 1947. New Delhi claims sovereignty over the entirety of the region, currently divided by the LoC between India and Pakistan.

    Related:

    Kashmir's Special Status Revoked: What is Article 370 of India's Constitution?
    UN General Assembly President Ready to Mediate Between India and Pakistan to Resolve Kashmir Dispute
    India Reaching a ‘Blind Alley’ in Kashmir, Asserts Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan
    Tags:
    Jammu and Kashmir, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarcophagus with the mummy of Pharaoh Ramesses IV during the parade of mummies on the street of Cairo
    Mummified Pharaohs Paraded Through Egyptian Capital on Way to New Museum
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse