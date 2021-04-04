'Greetings on Easter': Indians Celebrate Life of Christ On Twitter Amid Rising COVID Cases

In their wishes, PM Modi and President Kovind reminded people that the Biblical story of Christ's resurrection is a symbol of hope for the world amid the ongoing pandemic.
Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity. May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 4, 2021
Greetings on Easter!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021
On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world.
This year, the traditional giving of baskets full of Easter Eggs to friends and family in India remains subdued as several cities are observing day-long curfews on Sundays to restrict public movement amid rising COVID cases in the country.
While many churches are conducting special Easter masses via virtual means, visuals of some people gathered for the midnight Easter mass in churches have appeared on social media. Unlike the usual crowded scene, the visuals showed just a few people reaching the church to offer prayers and attend masses – keeping the social distancing protocol in mind.
— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 3, 2021
His Holiness Pope Francis was among the first people to offer Easter greetings on social media with three messages.
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2021
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2021
— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 3, 2021
People from around India are also marking the festival of Jesus’ resurrection on Twitter by sending close friends and family virtual hugs and digital Easter eggs.
— Salil Deshmukh (@SalilADeshmukh) April 4, 2021
— Vijay Darda (@vijayjdarda) April 4, 2021
— Ensaara Metropark (@Ensaara) April 4, 2021
According to tradition, Thomas the Apostle brought Christianity to India in the first century AD, but despite gaining followers in modern-day Kerala state, the religion failed to become widespread in the country until interaction with European missionaries increased; today Christianity is India's third most-popular religion after Hinduism and Islam, with over 30 million adherents.
Coronavirus cases are once again surging in India – despite the drive to vaccinate everybody above age 45 in the county. India's total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 12,485,509 with 93,249 new infections. The death count in India has increased to 164,623, with 513 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The total number of recoveries in India stand at 11,629,289.
All comments
Show new comments (0)