Islamic Leaders Object to Prophet Muhammad's Image in Schoolbook, Forcing Publisher to Apologise

In a similar incident last week in England, a protest erupted outside the Batley Grammar School, a state high school in West Yorkshire, against a teacher who allegedly depicted the image of the Prophet Muhammed in the classroom. The school had to suspend the teacher along with issuing an apology.

A Delhi book publisher has had to apologise after several Muslim groups objected to one of his publications, meant for primary students, for carrying the Prophet Muhammad's image.

The image, showing the Prophet with a flowing beard, is published on page 89 of a social science book. It is meant for fourth-grade students and is used in some private schools in the Meerut district in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident angered Muslims in the state, as the depiction of the Prophet's image in any form is generally said to be forbidden in Islam.

The publisher's apology on Friday came after the state's Muslim society demanded legal action should be taken against Delhi-based publisher Vidya Mandir Prakashan.

In his written apology, he admitted that the image was "mistakenly" published, and they have agreed to remove the photo from the schoolbook. He has also given an assurance that no such incidents will happen again.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Haji Fazlur Rehman from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, along with other Muslim leaders, has submitted a memorandum to the district administration, also addressing it to the state government and President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

The memorandum says strict action should be initiated against the publisher, and his license should be revoked.