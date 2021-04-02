Register
07:51 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the Dandi March, or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021

    Indian Prime Minister Modi: Good Friday Reminds Us About Struggles and Sacrifices of Jesus Christ

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0c/1082323365_0:226:2812:1807_1200x675_80_0_0_b251d80460c5b30ccc380c6a49beec03.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104021082517365-indian-prime-minister-modi-good-friday-reminds-us-about-struggles-and-sacrifices-of-jesus-christ/

    In the diverse country that India is, Christianity makes up the third largest religion after Hinduism and Islam. India is home to more than 30 million Christians, according to the 2011 census. Every year around this time, Indians join the Christian community in observing the days leading up to Easter celebrations.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first leaders to extend Good Friday wishes to people across the country this morning.

    According to Christian beliefs, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday. The reason why this day is called "good" is because Christianity believes that by sacrificing his own life, Jesus washed his people of their sins with his blood and rose again three days later on Sunday - which is celebrated as Easter.

    In his message, Prime Minister Modi said the day "reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Christ".

    ​Following Prime Minister Modi, several other politicians, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Odisha State Chief Naveen Patnaik, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted Good Friday messages on their social media.

    ​On the solemn occasion of #GoodFriday, let us remember Jesus Christ's message of compassion, forgiveness & service to humanity. His life teaches us the values of devotion & sacrifice for the good of humanity.

    ​Commemorating the final hours of Jesus Christ's life before his crucifixion and death as described in the Bible, Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India. Schools, colleges, and several businesses take the day off. The Christian community visits its churches to pray and attend services.

    This year due to the coronavirus, many churches in India are organising virtual gatherings to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.

    Tags:
    Sputnik Radio, Sputnik News, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, christianity, Christianity, Christianity, Christianity, Jesus Christ, Jesus, Good Friday Agreement, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse