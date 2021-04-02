Indian Prime Minister Modi: Good Friday Reminds Us About Struggles and Sacrifices of Jesus Christ

In the diverse country that India is, Christianity makes up the third largest religion after Hinduism and Islam. India is home to more than 30 million Christians, according to the 2011 census. Every year around this time, Indians join the Christian community in observing the days leading up to Easter celebrations.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first leaders to extend Good Friday wishes to people across the country this morning.

According to Christian beliefs, Jesus was crucified on Good Friday. The reason why this day is called "good" is because Christianity believes that by sacrificing his own life, Jesus washed his people of their sins with his blood and rose again three days later on Sunday - which is celebrated as Easter.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi said the day "reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Christ".

Good Friday reminds us about the struggles and sacrifices of Jesus Christ. A perfect embodiment of compassion, He was devoted to serving the needy and healing the sick. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2021

​Following Prime Minister Modi, several other politicians, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Odisha State Chief Naveen Patnaik, and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted Good Friday messages on their social media.

Let this Good Friday be a reminder of the power of compassion, love and empathy. pic.twitter.com/KwtIOEE6HF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 2, 2021

Offer my solemn prayers on the auspicious occasion of #GoodFriday. May Lord Jesus Christ's sacrifice enlighten us to follow the path of peace, love, compassion and forgiveness. pic.twitter.com/l8cPfqUjlW — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 2, 2021

On this holy day we remember the sacrifice of Lord Jesus Christ and strive to abide by his teachings. We wish you a blessed and peaceful #GoodFriday. Have a blissful day with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/inDWURyMyI — Congress (@INCIndia) April 2, 2021

​On the solemn occasion of #GoodFriday, let us remember Jesus Christ's message of compassion, forgiveness & service to humanity. His life teaches us the values of devotion & sacrifice for the good of humanity.

— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 2, 2021

​Commemorating the final hours of Jesus Christ's life before his crucifixion and death as described in the Bible, Good Friday is a gazetted holiday in India. Schools, colleges, and several businesses take the day off. The Christian community visits its churches to pray and attend services.

This year due to the coronavirus, many churches in India are organising virtual gatherings to avoid the risk of spreading the virus.