Register
06:18 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Congress party president Sharad Pawar gestures as he speaks during a press conference in Mumbai on November 12, 2019.

    Argyreia Sharadchandrajii: New Plant Species Named After Ex-Indian Agriculture Minister

    © AFP 2021 / PUNIT PARANJPE
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082517070_0:13:3070:1740_1200x675_80_0_0_147ad7c790e25d79202b6ee1ed6415b7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104021082516856-argyreia-sharadchandrajii-new-plant-species-named-after-ex-indian-agriculture-minister/

    Surrounded by bodies of water on three sides and guarded by the mighty Himalayas, the Indian peninsula is blessed with a bounty of flora and fauna spread across the country. Discoveries of new plants and animal species in India often make it to global headlines.

    A new species of flowering plants has been discovered and named after former Indian Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar in the Kolhapur district of the Western Ghats, a mountain range located in the state of Maharashtra.

    Aged 80 years, Pawar served as the federal agriculture minister between 2004 and 2014. He is presently one of the key politicians in Maharashtra and heads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a ruling alliance partner with Shiv Sena in the state.  

    Citing Pawar's "immense contribution to Indian agriculture", researchers involved in discovering the new flowering plant have named it "Argyreia Sharadchandrajii".

    Botany professor at a college in Kolhapur, Vinod B. Shimpale, who was part of the team that discovered the plant, revealed his special connection with Pawar when the latter served as India's agriculture minister.

    "He helped me financially for publishing my research on the flora in Baramati in the form of a book", Shimpale told the Indian media.

    Talking about the new plant, Shimpale revealed that it belongs to the Argyreia genus and is only found in India. Out of the 40 subspecies of this genus, 17 are endemic to India.

    This is not the first time that a newly found species has been named after a politician in India.

    Earlier in 2019, a bug species discovered in Tamil Nadu was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

    In fact, in November 2020, a group of researchers working and documenting "Amphibians in the Deccan Plateau Parts of Karnataka" named a newly found frog species – "Sphaerotheca Bengaluru" – after India's own tech-backed "Silicon Valley", Bengaluru, which is the capital of the southern state of Karnataka.

    Tags:
    power plants, plant, plant, plant, politicians, politician, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse