Register
11:25 GMT02 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian women participate in a protest procession against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati, India, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020

    BJP are Hypocrites, Congress Will Not Enact Divisive Citizenship Law in Assam, Says Gaurav Gogoi

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082517452_0:0:3059:1721_1200x675_80_0_0_e9d81f98e8865d72d41f7e3d6704bd3d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104021082516717-bjp-are-hypocrites-congress-will-not-enact-divisive-citizenship-law-in-assam-says-gaurav-gogoi/

    In Assam which is in the grip of state election fever, the Congress party is brimming with confidence after a pre-poll survey predicted victory for the country’s grand old party. Voting for the state's 126 assembly seats is being held in three phases. The result will be announced on 2 May.

    Congress party that has ruled the state of Assam for more than 50 years has joined with seven other regional parties to form a grand alliance or "Mahajot" whose sole purpose is to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    Sputnik spoke with Gaurav Gogoi, Congress party's deputy leader in the lower house of parliament and son of Jarun Gogoi - the three-time chief  minister of Assam between 2001 and 2016 - about the performance of the BJP government, his campaign, and the need for Mahajot in the state. 

    Sputnik: How do you rate the BJP's governance of the state over the past five years? 

    Gaurav Gogoi: The state speaks for itself: unemployment in the state is 61 per 1000 of the population, way above the national average of 50 per 1000. At present there are four million unemployed people in the state - it is above 11 percent, whereas five years ago (when the government was led by Congress between 2011 and 2016), it was between three and four percent. 

    Furthermore, five years ago, according to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures, Assam was the second-fastest-growing state in the country whereas it is now in 20th place. 

    There has been no development in the past five years. People have lost their job, inflation is worryingly high, and the paper mills - which employed thousands within the state - were shut down.

    And that's why people will vote for Congress.

    Sputnik: In 2014, Narendra Modi's government announced the Act East Policy. Its primary focus was to increase the interaction of the north-eastern Indian states with other parts of south-east Asia. How has it helped north-eastern states? 

    Gaurav Gogoi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh signed the most crucial diplomatic deal in north-east India in 2011 with his opposite number in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina - the Land Boundary Agreement (LBA). This was vital for Assam and West Bengal as they both share boundaries with Bangladesh.

    In 2010, India (when Congress was in government nationally) and its neighbour Bhutan vowed to end insurgency and cross-border terrorism. It also agreed to track down certain groups such as the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), an armed separatist group. 

    But since those two agreements, there have been no other comparable developments recently. 

    Sputnik: Talking about the BJP's political campaign in Assam, they target particular communities, reaching out to rural women or tribes. Do you think these strategies will hurt Congress? 

    Gaurav Gogoi: I don't see any faults with targeting any individual group, provided you keep your promises to them. The BJP failed: they promised the tribe that they will provide reservations for them, but so far, nothing has been done. 

    Similarly, they promised to protect the identity of the state's indigenous people. However, on the contrary, they are forcefully trying to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    Editor's Note: In 2019, the Narendra Modi government passed the Citizenship Amendment Act, which allows 'persecuted' non-Muslim immigrants from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh who arrived in India before 2014 to gain Indian citizenship. But those from Assam say the CAA is an attack on their tribal state. In 1985, the state government signed the Assam Accord with the federal government, which says no citizenship will be granted to any migrants who entered Assam after the midnight of 24 March 1971.

    Sputnik: Earlier this month, when the BJP launched its manifesto for the state it seemed to play down the CAA. 

    Gaurav Gogoi: The BJP is trying to confuse the people and is hypocritical. When launching its manifesto in the state of West Bengal it placed great emphasis on the CAA. Why should they refuse to talk about the subject in the neighbouring state of Assam?

    They're just trying to confuse the people. 

    On the other hand, we're quite clear if Congress comes to power in the state, the CAA won't be enacted. We will respect the Assam Accord. 

    Sputnik: What's your take on the Congress grand alliance in the state and its campaigning?

    Gaurav Gogoi: Congress has formed Mahajot (grand alliance) with several state-level parties and key individuals representing different ethnicities.

    We are confident of forming the government. The people of Assam are welcoming us and want Mahajot to come to power. 

    Sputnik: Why has Congress not declared a chief ministerial candidate for Assam?

    Gaurav Gogoi: We in Congress are not motivated by personal ambition, we are only concerned about forming the Congress-led Mahajot government in Assam. 

    Congress is focused on real issues and providing solutions. We are reaching out to people and making five promises: job creation, $28 (INR 2,000) per month in cash for poor women to run a household, electricity 24/7, $5 a day minimum wage and no CAA.  

    Sputnik: You're saying there is no personal ambition among the Congress leaders, but there's lots of infighting between Congress reported in Indian media.

    Gaurav Gogoi: I don't agree with that. I think Congress in recent months has displayed a united front, and leaders are coming together and have been to every nook and corner of the state, spending time with farmers, traders and weavers, among others, to get a sense of what people are really worried about.

    Sputnik: But we have not seen former union leaders of Congress campaigning in the state. It's only you, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. 

    Gaurav Gogoi: After the my father's death (Tarun Gogoi died in November 2020), my family received tremendous moral support from the Gandhi family, and they are spending a great time in Assam. 

    They're not just attending the electoral rallies but also speaking with people in smaller groups such as tea garden workers and students. The people of Assam welcome this new form of campaigning where there is more space for individuals and the public. 

    This is quite different from BJP leaders who just come during election time. 

    It's an incorrect assumption: in fact, state leaders are getting more space. The entire state and central leadership are together and confident of winning in Assam. 

    Related:

    Thousands of Mill Workers in India’s Assam Await Gov't Help as State Gears Up for Next Polls
    Oxfam Faces Investigation in India for Running 'Digital Campaign' Against Assam's Tea Industry
    PM Modi Urges People to Vote in Record Numbers in Poll Bound Assam, West Bengal States
    India's Election Commission Seeks Response From BJP Leader for 'Threatening' Rival in Assam
    Tags:
    Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Elections, elections, elections, election, election, Electors, election, Election, Congress, Congress, congress, Narendra Modi, State of Assam, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Former US President Barack Obama winks as he tells a joke about his place of birth during the White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, DC, 28 April 2012.
    Quipsters-in-Chief: Politicians Who Know How to Crack a Joke
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse