Register
08:53 GMT01 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pakistani Rangers soldiers, center, and Indian Border Security Force soldiers close their respective international gates after the Beating the Retreat or flag off ceremony at the India and Pakistan joint border check post of Wagah, India, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2005

    'Reaching Out' to India Integral to Achieving Economic Security, Ex-Pakistani Foreign Secretary Says

    © AP Photo / AMAN SHARMA
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082507567_0:112:2000:1237_1200x675_80_0_0_44b5e9b9bb0a5caf11bdae10dc949501.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104011082505919-reaching-out-to-india-integral-to-achieving-economic-security-ex-pakistani-foreign-secretary-says/

    Bilateral ties between Pakistan and India, frosty since New Delhi's decision to alter Jammu and Kashmir's status in 2019, have shown signs of thawing in recent weeks. Pakistan's former foreign secretary and top envoy to India Salman Bashir says that Islamabad is now "prioritising" development as a strategic imperative.

    Pakistan's Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday announced that the government was reversing its August 2019 decision to suspend bilateral trade ties with India, as he revealed that Islamabad would soon start importing cotton and sugar from its neighbour.

    The significant announcement marks the continuation of a thaw in relations between the two South Asian neighbours, who have been at loggerheads since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government revoked the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019. It prompted a retaliatory response from Islamabad.

    Bilateral ties continued to remain frosty through the rest of 2019 and 2020, only showing signs of improving last month, when the militaries of both countries signed an accord reaffirming their commitment to adhere to a 2003 ceasefire agreement.

    In another significant statement last month, Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa urged New Delhi to "bury the past" so that both nations could "unlock the potential" of South and Central Asia by improving connectivity. He, however, also stressed that resolving the status of Kashmir remained integral to normalising ties between the two neighbours.

    The recent overtures by Pakistan's military and political leadership towards normalising ties with India, despite New Delhi doubling down on its decision to scrap the special status of Kashmir, marks a "paradigm shift" in Islamabad's approach, former Pakistani Foreign Secretary Salman Bashir told Sputnik during an interview.

    Bashir, Islamabad's former top envoy to New Delhi and Beijing, however cautions that the Jammu and Kashmir issue can not be "sidelined".

    Sputnik: Pakistan suspended bilateral trade with India after New Delhi's decision to abrogate Article 370. What prompted a change of heart from Islamabad?

    Salman Bashir: Pakistan has decided to prioritise development as a strategic imperative. This requires creating an enabling environment within and in the region. This explains the policy of extending a hand of friendship in all directions. Reaching out to India and working towards trade normalisation is integral to Pakistan's paradigm shift towards achieving economic security and leveraging geography for inter-regional economic cooperation.

    Sputnik: Has the Imran Khan government put the issue of Jammu and Kashmir on the backburner, as it tries to normalise ties with India?

    Salman Bashir: The Jammu and Kashmir issue cannot be sidelined as it pertains to the aspirations and daily lives of the Kashmiri people. For sustainable progress in bilateral ties, it is necessary to address the Kashmir issue. Creating comfort for the Kashmiris is an essential minimum prerequisite in this regard.

    Sputnik: What are Pakistan's expectations from the Biden administration when it comes to striking a balance in ties between Pakistan and India? There seemed to be some complaints in Islamabad against the Trump administration over its favourable treatment of the Modi government in the past.

    Salman Bashir: We hope the US will adopt an objective and responsive approach towards South Asia that meets the requirements of poverty alleviation and economic and social development of the region as a whole. 

    Advancing peace and stability in South Asia will serve the cause of international peace. South Asia is not a mere subset of the so-called Indo-Pacific, but a region that deserves attention, integral to its specific security and developmental requirements.

    Sputnik: Lastly, India has been making consistent efforts to isolate Pakistan on the global stage over its alleged backing of terror actors, as New Delhi claims. How successful would you say India has been in its efforts?

    Salman Bashir: Unfortunately, this zero sum outlook has vitiated the environment and retarded the progress of the two countries and the region as a whole. Pakistan is not isolated. On the contrary, India itself is isolated as it faces a region awash in anti-India sentiments. Arrogance and hegemony create deep and lasting resentments. 

    Broadly speaking, India seems to be on the losing end of cooperative opportunities that are emerging in Eurasia and, in particular, economic collaborative processes taking shape under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its flagship initiative CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor).

    Related:

    Kashmir's Special Status Revoked: What is Article 370 of India's Constitution?
    India, Pakistan Agree to Stop Cross-Border Fire in Kashmir After 2 Record Years of Violations
    Pakistan Lifts Sanctions on Trade With India as 'Secret Peace Roadmap' Continues to Take Shape
    Tags:
    Belt and Road Initiative, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Jammu and Kashmir, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse