'She'll Come Out Stronger': Actor Anupam Kher Confirms His Wife Kirron Suffering From Blood Cancer

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has confirmed that his wife, actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher is suffering from myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
Referring to her as a "fighter", Anupam said in a statement issued on social media that, "She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on".
April 1, 2021
The news was first broken by Chandigarh BJP president and Kirron's colleague, Arun Sood who revealed at a press conference on Wednesday that Kirron is recovering after her treatment that took place last year.
Shocked by the news, many celebs and fans have flooded social media with get-well-soon wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery.
My best wishes to her . God be with her always. https://t.co/Nb0Q7JqmZ1— Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 1, 2021
Sir we are praying for her. 💕💕💕— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 1, 2021
Anupam ji.. she is a darling! Have met her so many times and she is all warmth personified. Pls convey our love, wishes and prayers to her... she will fight back I am sure! @KirronKherBJP @sikandarkher
— richa anirudh (@richaanirudh) April 1, 2021
Veteran Bollywood Actress And BJP MP #KirronKher Is Suffering From Blood Cancer And Is Undergoing Treatment In Mumbai
Praying Lord Shri Ram For Her Speedy Recovery pic.twitter.com/BlahaBhXo1— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) April 1, 2021
Bollywood Actress and BJP MP #KirronKher Is Suffering from blood cancer. wishing you speed recovery ma'm#KirronKher #anupampkher pic.twitter.com/q97MBCu29P— Riya Chakraborty (@Riya_299) April 1, 2021
Thanking all his wife's fans for sending prayers for her fast recovery, Anupam said in the statement, "She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. So keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love".
All comments
Show new comments (0)