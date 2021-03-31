'Not Funny, Abuse of Power': Netizens Slam Mumbai Police For Making Unmasked People Squat-Walk

India is witnessing a rise in the number of positive cases of coronavirus again after a brief hiatus. In the state of Maharashtra particularly, the COVID situation has resulted in several districts going into lockdown and imposing night curfews.

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra has posted a video showing Mumbai Police punishing people who have elected not to wear a mask by making them squat-walk on the road.

The clip shows a bunch of people struggling to keep their balance as they try to squat-walk under the scorching sun, a sight Mahindra finds “comical”.

“Face mask rule violators at Marine Drive in Mumbai being made to do a “Murga” walk as punishment by Mumbai Police” Received on my ‘SignalWonderbox.’ A common punishment in the boarding school I attended. Comical, but physically taxing.I certainly won’t forget my mask!! pic.twitter.com/GnVY6NfasV — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 30, 2021

​However, Mahindra's flippant take on the episode went down badly among netizens who not only rebuked him for being insensitive about public issues but also criticised Mumbai Police, accusing them of abusing their power and physically assaulting citizens during the ongoing heatwave in India, rather than just fining and warning them as the city protective guidelines direct.

This feels classist. I can't see them doing it to someone in a higher strata of society (no nice way to say it). There is a fine for not wearing a mask, they should be given their ticket, made to wear masks and sent on their way instead of this "punishment" during a heat wave. — Asha Thacker (@ashaiscool) March 30, 2021

This isn't one bit comical Anand because you will never face this level of authority. I encourage the @MumbaiPolice to pull this off with the political class.https://t.co/19UwHwfQ1P — Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) March 30, 2021

With due respect, the police officer has no business meting out punishment , when there is provision for a fine.

In case the persons can’t pay the fine, there’s provision to lock up the defaulters. — thakursahab (@65thakursahab) March 31, 2021

​Given the critical COVID situation, in February Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh introduced a fine of INR 200 (approximately $2) for anybody walking around without a mask.

According to data from Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), residents of India’s financial capital have paid more than $4 million in fines for not wearing masks between 24 February and 22 March.

Although the vaccination drive against coronavirus is continuing throughout India, the number of cases is also increasing daily.