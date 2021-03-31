50 Patients Rescued After Fire Breaks Out at One of India's Largest Gov't Hospitals - Video

As many as 50 patients undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) were rescued after a fire broke out at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital early Wednesday.
The incident took place at around 6:35 a.m. local time, and nine fire engines were pressed into service.
"The fire broke out on the first floor [the ICU unit] of the three-storey block at the Safdarjung Hospital. Approximately 50 patients were shifted to other wards with the help of hospital staff", Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg told Sputnik.
A video shared on Twitter, purportedly from inside the hospital, shows damage to equipment.
दिल्ली के सफ़दरजंग अस्पताल के ICU में आज सवेरे आग लग गयी, ICU में 50 मरीज थे जिन्हें तुरंत दुसरे वार्डों में शिफ़्ट किया गया। अच्छी बात ये रही की किसी मरीज़ को नुक़सान नहीं पहुँचा। pic.twitter.com/Bvtolqhr7W— Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) March 31, 2021
Garg said the cause of the fire is yet unknown. No casualties have been reported due the incident.
All comments
Show new comments (0)