PM Modi Attacks Kerala Chief Over Gold Smuggling Issue, Compares It to Judas Betraying Jesus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Kerala's state government while referring to the gold smuggling scandal, in which state chief Pinarayi Vijayan’s office faces corruption allegations.
“Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver… Likewise, LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold,” the Prime Minister said.
The fixed match of UDF and LDF is going to be rejected by Kerala. Watch from Palakkad. https://t.co/iFfxm5PY6b— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2021
The case relates to the seizure of about 30 kg of gold worth $2 million from diplomatic baggage at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on 5 July last year.
A prime suspect in the case, Swapna Suresh, informed the Kerala High Court about the involvement of the state’s ruling government.
Presently, the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M)- led Left Democratic Front (LDF) rules Kerala state. Its main opposition is the Congress-led United Democratic Fund (UDF).
In the 2016 Kerala assembly elections, the BJP won only one seat out of 92 it contested. An election for 140 assembly seats will be held in a single phase on 6 April. The result will be declared on 2 May.
