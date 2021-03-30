Bollywood's Shah Rukh Khan Gets Nostalgic as US Navy Performs Movie Song in Viral Video

Sung by Oscar winner A.R. Rahman, the Hindi song "Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera" from the movie "Swades" (2004) is loved in India.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan got a pleasant surprise after the US Navy band's performance of the Hindi song "Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera" from his movie "Swades" went viral on the internet.

The clip shows a team of American singers and instrumentalists belting out a spectacular performance.

Shah Rukh reacted to the video, saying: “How lovely! Got all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song.” (sic)

He thanked the director of Swades Ashutosh Gowarikar, Oscar-winning singer A.R. Rahman, and former UTV Motion Pictures head Ronnie Screwvala for making it possible.

Thank u for sharing this sir. How lovely. Git all nostalgic about the time spent making this beautiful film and belief sung in the song. Thanx @AshGowariker @RonnieScrewvala @arrahman & everyone who made it possible. https://t.co/rFRKcHTDCg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2021

Posted by the Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday, the video has attracted over 404,000 views on Twitter.

While many Bollywood celebs including singer AR Rahman, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, and others have praised the performance, netizens are also waxing lyrical about it.

and the entire team !! https://t.co/rpSC5esaj7 — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) March 30, 2021​

This warmed my heart Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS As the grandfather of a three year old American citizen, I welcome the strengthening of ties between our two countries—not just economic & military, but emotional... https://t.co/go5LEBTM3U — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 29, 2021 The impact that this film has left all over the world no other films will ever be able to do. #Swades creates a magic, which makes u believe, so what if only for a swift second, that u can help change the face of 🇮🇳.

& @iamsrk is the face of Bollywood in the whole world!❤🙌 https://t.co/D761qoTXIP — Som (@SadhyaSom1) March 28, 2021​

This movie is even bigger than the oscar. pic.twitter.com/5lw8z63BkF — Rakshit Shah - ZERO (@rshah2611) March 29, 2021

​Shah Rukh is now preparing for his comeback film "Pathan," starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This will be his first since his 2018 movie "Zero."