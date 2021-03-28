India: Narendra Modi Hails 'World’s Biggest Vaccination Drive', Urges Everyone To Take Vaccine

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been hosting a monthly radio programme called “Mann Ki Baat” (Talking from the Heart) since October 2014, where he addresses his countrymen on state-owned All India Radio.

In the 75th episode of his monthly radio programme "Mann Ki Baat" (from the Heart) on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the one-year anniversary of the "Janata Curfew" in India - a curfew he put in place for 14 hours (from 7 am to 9 pm) on 22 March 2020.

"It was in March last year when we heard the term 'Janata Curfew' for the first time. It has become an inspiration for the entire world. It is an extraordinary example of discipline. Generations to come will certainly feel proud at that,” PM Modi said.

Lauding doctors and nurses for working tirelessly to save the lives of people infected with coronavirus, PM Modi said, "The respect that people have shown to them by clapping, clanging of utensils, lightening of lamps touched the hearts of the corona warriors. And that is the very reason they resolutely held on the whole year, without tiring, without halting. Steadfastly, they endured to save the life of each and every citizen of the country."

— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 28, 2021

​He shared that the world's most extensive vaccination programme is underway in India, and its excitement can be seen in many elderly people above the age group of 100 who have recently been vaccinated.

"In Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, a 109-year-old woman, Ram Dulaiya, got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-year-old man, Kewal Krishna, in Delhi got himself vaccinated,” PM Modi said.

Citing their examples and referring to the sudden rise of Covid cases in India, Modi appealed to everyone to "take the vaccine" and "stay committed to the key mantra -'Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi' (yes to medicine, yes to caution)- to fight the pandemic".

PM Modi recently wrapped up his two-day visit to Bangladesh, where he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and inaugurated various bilateral projects.