Three Injured as Under-Construction Flyover Collapses on India’s Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway - Video

Part of a flyover (overpass) which is under construction on the Gurugram-Dwarka Expressway near Daulatabad in India's Haryana state collapsed on Sunday morning at around 7.30 am.
According to a local police officer, “Three workers have been injured in the accident and have been shifted to the nearest hospital.”
While the locals and disaster management teams have been trying to rescue others, that entire area has been cordoned off, and traffic has been diverted.
Netizens have taken to social media to express their anger, often towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.
The reason for the collapse has yet to be determined.
Nearby Gurugram, a satellite city of Delhi, has over a million residents and is considered a prosperous IT hub.
