10:50 GMT26 March 2021
    The band Strings at a concert

    'End of an Era': Fans Left Heartbroken as Iconic Pakistani Rock Band Strings Splits After 33 Years

    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Arun Reginald (talk · contribs) / The band Strings at a concert
    India
    by
    0 0 0
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082457160_0:121:1200:796_1200x675_80_0_0_3c3cc98dd60d45b3d6e0c4d9212ec305.jpg
    Pakistani rock band ‘Strings’ started in 1988 as a college group, originally with four members. They ruled the music scene in the Nineties and also composed music for Bollywood films such as Zinda, Shootout at Lokhandwala and John Day.

    The break-up of iconic Pakistani rock band, ‘Strings’, which has been creating musical magic for 33 years, has left fans devastated and heartbroken. Netizens have flooded social media with their reactions and pleading with the band for a “farewell concert”.

    Two of the original members of the band - Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia - took to social media on Thursday and announced that the band had come to the end of the line, and posted a farewell note.

    "The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all our fans for making it possible... Although the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything," the post read.
    Fans have taken to social media recalling their favourite Strings songs which have provided the soundtrack to their youth and will always have a special place in their heart.

    Although​ many netizens expressed their gratitude to the band members for their timeless music, some demanded a “farewell concert”.

    ​​The song 'Najane Kyun' by Strings was also featured on the Pakistani version of the "Spider-Man 2" soundtrack. Their last album ‘Thirty’ was released in 2019.

    Tags:
    India, Pakistan, music band, pop music, music, rock band, disbandment, singer, Bollywood
