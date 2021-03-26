'End of an Era': Fans Left Heartbroken as Iconic Pakistani Rock Band Strings Splits After 33 Years

The break-up of iconic Pakistani rock band, ‘Strings’, which has been creating musical magic for 33 years, has left fans devastated and heartbroken. Netizens have flooded social media with their reactions and pleading with the band for a “farewell concert”.
Two of the original members of the band - Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia - took to social media on Thursday and announced that the band had come to the end of the line, and posted a farewell note.
"The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all our fans for making it possible... Although the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us. Thank you so much for everything," the post read.
End of an era— Anoushay ♡ (@anushaysays28) March 26, 2021
End of #Strings
This is the band I appreciate the most.
A perfect band and a perfect people that we miss together 🥺. pic.twitter.com/OZhQGfTw7j
#Strings wasn't just a music band, but an essential part of our lives! 💜— Maleeha Hashmey (@MaleehaHashmey) March 25, 2021
From patriotic songs such as "Main Tou Dekhoon Ga" to "Sajni", "Dhaani", "Nindya kay paar", you did a 👌 job!
Thank you for adding colour to our lives! @faisalkapadia & Bilal Maqsood!pic.twitter.com/EnNLeioeR8
First Junaid Jamshed & now Strings. One by one our teen years being dismantled. Still Sar Kiye Yeh Pahar will always be one of the best songs to come out of Pak. What a band and what a sweet journey full of wholesome music for all. pic.twitter.com/94zHlQCNp3— Blue on Blue (@razzblues) March 25, 2021
Them: it's okay it was just a band.— منعم حنفی (@manam_hanfi) March 25, 2021
The band:#strings pic.twitter.com/JQL6drvV4J
Popular Pakistani band #Strings bid farewell to fans after producing beautiful songs and memories for 33 incredible years💞— SouthAsia (@southasiamag) March 26, 2021
Childhood nostalgias ain't gonna be the same for many of us ☹️@stringsonline #BilalMaqsood #FaisalKapadia #Endofanera #StringsPakistan #Musica #SouthAsiaPK pic.twitter.com/myWYuHCq4d
Although many netizens expressed their gratitude to the band members for their timeless music, some demanded a “farewell concert”.
It won't be wrong to say that #Strings have been one of the greatest bands in the South-East Asia. Sad to see them disband but their music will live for all of eternity.#dhaani was way beyond its years and even #duur, #sarkiyepahaar don't sound like they were created in the Nineties.— Yashar Khan (@ayasharkhan) March 26, 2021
@stringsonline was and would remain one of the iconic bands of our generation. From Duur to Zinda Hoon to Anjaney Kyun, the latter being a personal favorite, Strings was an embodiment of pure class.— Sushovit Mishra (@Sushovit) March 26, 2021
I'm going through sad hours all of a sudden. A band that I stanned, which was 33 years old, just disbanded yesterday. All my moments with them, the happy times and the sad ones, they're all just memories now 😭😭😭😭— kyuhyun's general surgeon (@tabi_suju) March 26, 2021
I was not ready for this.
Goodbye Strings. A beautiful run❤️😔
The song 'Najane Kyun' by Strings was also featured on the Pakistani version of the "Spider-Man 2" soundtrack. Their last album ‘Thirty’ was released in 2019.
