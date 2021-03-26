Register
13:53 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cheer with party flags as they attend an election rally addressed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mathurapur, south of Kolkata, India, Thursday, May 16, 2019.

    Only BJP Considers 'Illegal Immigration' From Bangladesh a Poll Issue: Indian Opposition Lawmaker

    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/10/1078121062_0:106:3070:1832_1200x675_80_0_0_cab896fa250cdeeb25fc3680ceaa582c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103261082455278-only-bjp-considers-illegal-immigration-from-bangladesh-a-poll-issue-indian-opposition-lawmaker/

    The comments from Indian opposition lawmaker Saugata Roy, a member of the regional outfit Trinamool Congress, come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his visit to Bangladesh. Several leaders from India's ruling BJP have been critical of "illegal" migrants from Bangladesh trickling into India and altering voter demography in West Bengal.

    Professor Saugata Roy, a former federal minister and an opposition lawmaker representing the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in the Indian parliament, has blasted the nation's governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for repeatedly raking up the issue of "infiltration" of migrants from Bangladesh into the Indian state of West Bengal, which he terms as a "non-issue".

    "Only the BJP believes that there has been a huge influx of illegal Bangladeshi migrants into India in recent years. There is no such problem on the ground. They are doing it to communalise the polity in the state on Hindu-Muslim lines", Roy tells Sputnik.

    "Even if there has been a problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants crossing into India through West Bengal, then who is responsible for it?", the lawmaker from India's West Bengal asks.

    "It is the Centre [BJP-led federal government] that controls the Border Security Force [BSF, the paramilitary unit which mans the India-Bangladesh border]. Why have they been allowing this infiltration to occur all these years?", he queries. 

    The BJP accuses the Trinamool Congress state government of continuously allowing "illegal" Bangladeshi migrants to settle in the state to alter voter demography and win political favour with Muslims.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India, August 15, 2020
    © REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
    'Master Stroke': Modi's Bangladesh Visit Set to Woo Voters Back Home in West Bengal a Day Ahead of Voting
    During a public meeting this month, the BJP's second-most powerful figure, federal Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated his party's election pledge to end illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

    "You vote the BJP to power in [West] Bengal. Leave alone illegal immigrants, not even a bird from across the border will be allowed to enter the state", said Shah, who in 2018 also described illegal immigrants from Bangladesh as "termites".

    The comments had sparked a diplomatic row between New Delhi and Dhaka, with Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu telling India's NDTV at the time that "no Bangladeshis" were staying in India illegally.

    The comments by Roy come ahead of state elections in West Bengal, an opposition-governed, Bengali-speaking state where the BJP has been trying to make political inroads. The elections for the 294-member assembly in West Bengal will be spread over eight phases and are scheduled to begin on Saturday (27 March). Voting in the final phase of the state election will take place on 29 April.

    While Amit Shah has predicted that his outfit will finally form a government in the state by clinching a majority in the 294-member state assembly, opinion polls released this month reckon that AITC head Mamata Banerjee, a bitter rival of PM Modi and the country's only female state chief, will return for a third-consecutive term.

    Many critics of the BJP, including Roy, accuse the BJP of trying to "polarise" the election in the border state, where Muslims comprise over 27 percent of the population.

    "It is not our fault that the Muslims in Bengal don't like the BJP. Maybe they should look within rather than try to vitiate the political atmosphere", says Roy.

    India's Election Commission 'Biased'

    Roy further accused the Election Commission, a federal body tasked with conducting free and fair elections, of being biased against the opposition parties and "blatantly" favouring the BJP.

    Roy has been part of two parliamentary delegations that approached the Election Commission on 12 and 19 March. The AITC delegation on 12 March asked the Election Commission for a probe into an incident on 10 March, when Banerjee fell off her car during a road show in West Bengal's Nandigram. The Trinamool Congress delegation alleged that Banerjee's accident was a "deep-rooted conspiracy" and that she had been pushed off by unidentified men.

    Chief Minister of West Bengal state and Trinamool Congress party leader Mamata Banerjee displays the victory symbol during the declaration of the names of the party's candidates for the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kolkata, India, Friday, March 5, 2021.
    © AP Photo / Bikas Das
    'Chase Away Goons With Utensils': Mamata Banerjee Accuses India's BJP of Hiring Thugs in Polls
    In its findings released days later, the Election Commission ruled that the incident was an "accident" and not an "attack", as alleged by Trinamool Congress.

    "We will keep pressing the EC to investigate the attack on our leader. We have maintained that the attack on Mamata was a conspiracy. We haven't named the BJP or any other outfit for that matter yet", says Roy.

    Roy was also part of another delegation that approached India's federal poll organisation on 19 March to demand, among other things, the revocation of an order that bars state police personnel from being present within a 100-metre radius of a polling booth at the time of voting, mandating that only federal forces man the voter booths.

    "This order clearly puts us Trinamool Congress at a disadvantage", alleges Roy. "The Election Commission has shown that it is acting only at the behest of the BJP", he complains.

    For its part, the Election Commission has repeatedly denied the accusations of favouring India's governing party.

    Related:

    'Hate-Filled Cultural Nationalism': Rahul Gandhi Rips BJP as Bangladesh Pips India in Per Capita GDP
    West Bengal Election: Will History Repeat Itself in Indian State Notorious for Political Violence?
    Indian Election Commission Raps West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee for 'Perpetuating Myths'
    Tags:
    Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Bangladesh, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse