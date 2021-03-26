Register
09:14 GMT26 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar, a tribute to the martyrs of the Bangladesh Independence War

    Netizens Remind US of Its Role in Opposing Bangladesh's Independence as Dhaka Marks Golden Jubilee

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Azim Khan Ronnie / National Martyrs’ Memorial, Dhaka
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1a/1082455700_0:98:1281:818_1200x675_80_0_0_4aa55e4bdc3f91f7af5872f8a933c026.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103261082454858-netizens-remind-us-of-its-role-in-opposing-bangladeshs-independence-as-dhaka-marks-golden-jubilee/

    The US was bitterly opposed to Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971, as it helped Islamabad with military provisions and even dispatched an aircraft carrier to the Bay of Bengal to intimidate India, who was staging a military intervention to help the pro-independence movement in Bangladesh at the time.

    Greetings by the US State Department on Bangladesh's National Day on Friday are attracting strong reactions from social media users, many of whom have reminded Washington of its role in opposing the creation of Bangladesh. 

    The United States backed Pakistan against India in the 1971 War of Liberation.

    ​US didn't even acknowledge genocide of bengalis bcoz pakistan was your cold war ally.

    ​The critical reactions from netizens pointed to several aspects about the 1971 War of Liberation, including then-President Richard Nixon sending arms to help Pakistani forces fight Indian troops and pro-independence militias in Bangladesh (then known as East Pakistan).

    The US also sent the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise to the Bay of Bengal close to India's eastern seaboard in its bid to back Pakistan and intimidate New Delhi. At that time, New Delhi was staging a military intervention in Bangladesh after a massive influx of refugees due to Islamabad's crackdown on the pro-independence movement.

    In response to the US sending its aircraft carrier as part of Task Force 74, Moscow dispatched naval assets, including a nuclear submarine, to ward off the threats from the US.

    The military cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow in repelling the US Navy from Indian waters is still celebrated as one of the most famous episodes of the 1971 war.

    Then-US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is also said to have called Indians "bastards" over the nation's military intervention in the crisis, during a conversation with his boss President Richard Nixon, as per recollections in "The Blood Telegram: India's Secret War in East Pakistan", a book authored by Gary Bass.

    Kissigner, now 97, justified helping Pakistan in an interview given to The Atlantic magazine in 2016, in which he reasoned that Islamabad was crucial to the Nixon administration back then. He said it had been acting as a "conduit" between the US and China as the two powers were working out a rapprochement.

    "These exchanges were conducted through Pakistan, which emerged as the interlocutor most acceptable to Beijing and Washington. The Bangladesh crisis, in its essence, was an attempt of the Bengali part of Pakistan to achieve independence. Pakistan resisted with extreme violence and gross human-rights violations", the former US Secretary of State told the magazine.

    "To condemn these violations publicly would have destroyed the Pakistani channel, which would be needed for months to complete the opening to China, which indeed was launched from Pakistan", he added.

    As part of 10-day nationwide celebrations to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's liberation, leaders from neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka have paid visits to Dhaka in recent days.

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day visit to Dhaka on Friday to commemorate the 50th National Day, with the Indian PM being the guest of honour for the occasion.

    Related:

    Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Destroys at Least 350 Dwellings – Reports
    Bangladesh Accuses Pakistan of Conspiring With Rohingya Militants to Plot Terror
    Bangladesh Top Court Upholds Death Sentence on Opposition Politician for 1971 War Crimes
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, US, India, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Spa Resort Hawaiians Dancing Team Hula Girls during an opening performance on the first day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic torch relay in Naraha, Fukushima prefecture, Japan 25 March 2021.
    Faster, Higher, Stronger! 2020 Summer Olympics Torch Relay Begins In Japan
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    Lights, Camera, Biden
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse