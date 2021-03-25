Actress Priyanka Chopra Opens Restaurant With Lip-Smacking Food, Visitors Can't Stop Posting Photos

From winning Miss World in 2000 to acting in Bollywood and Hollywood movies, becoming a global icon, and penning a memoir, the 38-year-old Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems unstoppable while making all her dreams come true. She has now turned into a restaurateur by opening "Sona" in NYC.

From serving fusion Indian dishes such as tequila gol gappas and cheddar dosa to gorgeous architecture and interiors, the newly opened restaurant "Sona" in New York City by actress Priyanka Chopra has become the talk of the town and is grabbing a lot of attention.

Opened in collaboration with David Rabin and entrepreneur Maneesh Goyal, the restaurant is creating a lot of buzz on social media, as many visitors are giving a glimpse of it by posting pictures and videos.

Priyanka's sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas and her sister Dina Deleasa-Gonsar visited the restaurant. Sharing a photo of the two, Dina wrote, "Cheers to Priyanka Chopra and a truly delicious new venture @sonanewyork.."

American actress Gisele Alicea, model Alejandra Cata, and many others took to social media and posted pictures of the dishes that includes mango passion sorbet, Sona chocolate gateaux, gol gappas filled with tequila, crab puri and caviar, aged cheddar dosa with turmeric edamame mash and coconut chutney and more.

Its stunning interiors designed by Melissa Bowers give a picturesque backdrop and aesthetic ambiance.

The actress is currently shooting for "Citadel" in England and has "Text For You", the "Matrix 4", and a film based on the life of spiritual guru Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.