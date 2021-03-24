Modi Smitten With Asia's Largest Tulip Garden As Kashmir Bursts into Colourful Floral Magnificence

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden in Srinagar city in India's Jammu and Kashmir state is the largest tulip garden in Asia. Thousands of tulips of every sort of shade and colour, planted in beguiling patterns leave visitors overawed each year. And this year will be no different when the garden opens to the public on Thursday.
Sharing scenes from the garden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited people to visit the tulip garden and experience the “warm hospitality” of Kashmir.
Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/RuZorHWBrO— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021
For the past few days, wonderful pictures of this garden have surfaced on social media. The yellow, pink and red tulips - among others - are in full bloom in Kashmir where summer arrives a bit later than in other parts of India.
Beautiful view of Tulip Garden Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/cthPcsRK7Y— Parvaiz Ganie (@Parvaiz_Ganie) March 24, 2021
Tulip garden is ready for tourist first time, over 15 lakh of flowers will bloom at Asia's largest garden, Tulip garden in #Srinagar of Kashmir...#flowers #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/VSZzDFhnnP— sahebjade_0395 (@Sahebjade0) March 23, 2021
Kashmir tulip garden pic.twitter.com/3hLqvrMuHZ— DNOW Media (@DnowMedia) March 24, 2021
Spread over an area of about 30 hectares (74 acres), this tulip garden is designed to attract tourists to the valley.
This year about 1.5 million bulbs of different varieties have been planted in the garden. Apart from tulips, other flowers such as hyacinths and daffodils are also grown here.
All comments
Show new comments (0)