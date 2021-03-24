Register
15:56 GMT24 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A boy walks past a graffiti amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on a street in New Delhi, India, March 22, 2021

    Indian Pharma Firm Develops Vaccine in Capsule Form, Doctors Hopeful of Faster Distribution

    © REUTERS / ANUSHREE FADNAVIS
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/18/1082439096_0:0:3075:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_e5cfe6b35b69a6de6b24d4e5a606da13.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103241082436595-indian-pharma-firm-develops-vaccine-in-capsule-form-doctors-hopeful-of-faster-distribution/

    The human trials of the new vaccine in capsule form are likely to be conducted by the end of June. Another vaccine by Bharat Biotech in conjuction with the University of Wisconsin is being made in a nasal form and is already undergoing clinical trials.

    Getting vaccinated against the coronavirus could soon be as easy as popping a pill. Health experts and doctors in India are hopeful of a faster, more effective distribution of COVID vaccines after an Indian pharmaceutical company begins trials on a vaccine in capsule form. 

    The Indian firm Premas Biotech has collaborated with the Jerusalem-headquartered company Oramed Pharmaceuticals to develop an oral COVID-19 vaccine. On 19 March, the company announced that the oral vaccine "has shown efficacy after a single dose".

    Announcing the development, Premas Biotech in a media communication released on the online platform Businesswire India said that "a single dose of the Oravax COVID-19 capsule has been found effective and its efficacy has been proven in a pilot study on animals".

    "Oravax's oral vaccine promoted both systemic immunity by producing neutralising antibodies (IgG) as well as (IgA) immune response, which protects the respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts against infection", said the company. 

    "We are very excited about our oral vaccine candidate's potential to help end the pandemic", said Nadav Kidron, the Chief Executive Officer of Oramed, in a media statement. 

    "An oral COVID-19 vaccine would eliminate several barriers to rapid, widescale distribution. While ease of administration is critical today to accelerate inoculation rates, an oral vaccine could become even more valuable in the likely case that a COVID-19 vaccine may be required annually or biannually like the standard flu shot", it stated.

    While animal trials are already in progress, human trials could begin by June, it added.  

    Meanwhile, the development has stirred hope and excitement among the medical fraternity and other stakeholders.

    Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Professor of Medicine at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, told Sputnik, "Definitely an oral vaccine in the form of a capsule will help because there will be no control on temperature that will be required".

    "We need to keep the vaccines in a fridge as they require certain temperatures", he added. 

    Suggesting that oral vaccines can be administered under direct observation of doctors as is done for tuberculosis medicines in the country, Dr Sinha added, "the government can easily transport these in the periphery region, no nursing support will be required and even basic health workers will be able to administer it".

    "There will be fewer side effects and will be easy to administer. Right now people have to wait for half an hour at the hospital facility to ensure there are no side effects after the injection", he added.  

    Terming the development of an oral vaccine a "great innovation" Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited - Asia's leading Biopharmaceuticals enterprise, took to Twitter to heap praise on the endeavour.

    ​India's coronavirus caseload has now surged to 11,734,058 with 47,262 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the federal Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Wednesday morning.

    Total deaths due to the infection in the country now stand at 160,441.

    At present, there are 368,457 active cases in the country, with the recovery rate dropping to 95.67 percent, according to the ministry's data. Achieving a landmark milestone, India has administered more than 50 million COVID-19 jabs so far.

    Related:

    Pakistan PM Tests Positive for COVID-19, Self-Isolates Just Days After Taking Vaccine
    Held at Gunpoint: Armed Man Stops US National Guard Convoy With COVID-19 Vaccines
    Over 40% of Vaccinated French Citizens Would Want to Get Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine, Poll Shows
    Tags:
    COVID-19, vaccine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sarah Moonshadow is comforted by David and Maggie Prowell after being inside a King Soopers grocery store during a shooting in Boulder, Colorado, 22 March 2021.
    Aftermath of Colorado Shooting in 10 Pictures: Shocked Residents at Crime Scene
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse