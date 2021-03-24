Indian Anti-Drug Unit Arrests Teen Who Supplied Drugs to Bollywood Celebrities

Since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year cast a spotlight on the drug scene, India's anti-drug unit has been on a mission to nab traffickers across the country. For the last nine months, the Narcotics Control Bureau has conducted dozens of raids, including at the houses of famous actors.

India's anti-drug unit, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has arrested a 19-year-old college dropout who purportedly supplied drugs to top Bollywood celebrities, officials claimed on Wednesday.

Speaking to Sputnik, a senior NCB official stated that the accused has been identified as Ayan Sinha, who was arrested after a dozen officers had conducted a raid at his residence in Mumbai.

"As the team reached Sinha's residence, his father tried to scare us by setting their dogs on us. His father even tried to dissuade us from conducting a raid and threatened the team with the names of a few senior bureaucrats. Although, the team firmly continued with the raid and arrested the teenager", the officer said.

During the raid, the NCB seized curated marijuana concealed inside the CPU of Sinha's computer and INR 230,000 ($3,170) from his possession.

"We have come to know that the teen used to procure drugs from other countries, including Canada and the Netherlands. We have seized his computer, mobile phone, and other electronic items as well", he said.

The officer also claimed that Sinha allegedly supplied marijuana to celebrities whose names had popped up in the investigations following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

"A few A-list celebrities and high-profile people are under the scanner", an officer said, adding that Sinha has been put under 4-day detention by the NCB..

In June 2020, actor Sushant was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Mumbai. The death triggered a massive debate on the hazy world of Bollywood and consumption of drugs in the industry.

During the Enforcement Directorate's probe into the Sushant Singh death case, started at the behest of the actor's father who suspected foul play, evidence of possessing, purchasing, and using cannabis in the case was found. After which, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also joined the case.

Several top celebrities have been questioned by the NCB in connection with the case.