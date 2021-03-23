Sea of Devotees Celebrate ‘Laddu Maar Holi’ Without Masks at Indian Temple - Video

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the appearance of thousands of devotees celebrating traditional 'Laddu Maar' Holi (Ceremony of Throwing Sweets) in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh state without covering their face with masks, has left many netizens stunned.
The worshippers were participating in the annual celebrations at India's famous Shree Radha Rani Temple in the District's Barsana Town, to which thousands of Hindus flock at this time of year. The temple is dedicated to Goddess Radha, the consort of Lord Krishna.
Several videos are doing the rounds on the internet where devotees of Lord Krishna can be seen gathered in large numbers at the temple. and catching laddus (sweets) thrown at them by the temple workers.
@007AliSohrab 'Laddu Mar Holi' celebrated at Barsana's Shri Radha Rani Temple, earlier today pic.twitter.com/IHHmx1hfzr— Shakirali🏹🚜 (@Shakira39833827) March 22, 2021
Ahead of the main Holi festival on 29 March, Uttar Pradesh State chief Yogi Adityanath today issued new COVID guidelines to prevent people from flouting rules, during the week-long celebrations.
However, looking at the scenes from the temple that have gone viral on social media, a section of netizens are criticising the temple authorities and devotees for acting irresponsibly during religious celebrations and risking others' lives.
Some are calling them “super-spreaders” and others are incandescent with rage over their behaviour and demanding the police and authorities book them and take strict action against the organisers and devotees.
@narendramodi @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @DrHVoffice @ndtv isn't this a super-spreader event? How will you control Corona? UP & Uttarakhand soon to be super-spreader states https://t.co/7H1hlEeYlE— Yashmita Sood (@yashmita_sood) March 23, 2021
What's wrong with people? Are we not having a second wave ? Why was this allowed? @Uppolice #barsana #UttarPradesh #COVID19 https://t.co/eqpZIbyQFq— Suketa Shetty (@BeingSuketa) March 23, 2021
Criminal cases should be launched against each and every one of them. It isn’t about religion or beliefs, responsibilities should also be fixed. From police to administration, anyone and everyone who approved of this kind of gathering should be booked. https://t.co/tMukHqiwp6— Praphul (@Praphul20) March 23, 2021
Some netizens are also comparing the incident with the last year's Tablighi Jamaat movement where a large number of Muslims gathering at a mosque in Delhi were targeted for flouting COVID-19 restrictions by alleging that it led to a rise in Coronavirus cases in India.
Social distancing rules are only for Tablighi jamaat? https://t.co/0hwuuWbrhS— Syedhakeem (@Syedhakeem30) March 23, 2021
Hey @rahulkanwal @IndiaToday lets do a debate on how this 'Tablighi Bhakt' spreading corona https://t.co/GPofmbl28q— Lala Ji (@dashgriv) March 23, 2021
Some are having a jibe at them for pretending to be COVID-free and being reckless about contracting the coronavirus.
No mass hysteria here. No need to call them “super spreaders”. They won’t cause Corona. They have super powers. https://t.co/asT9i3jB27— Dr. Prerna Bakshi (@bprerna) March 23, 2021
Cockroaches don't die. https://t.co/9vMJDjefzY— Aditya Yoginathuram Jaichand ➐ (@gloriousmnky) March 23, 2021
Yeah because suddenly #COVIDー19 took a break for #Holi2021 https://t.co/B0e06YUeZw— Deepti Dogra (@deeptidogramua) March 23, 2021
Corona be like: https://t.co/FyKtaEOoI6 pic.twitter.com/R1nYuIdstt— Old Monk (@Aadimanaw) March 22, 2021
In north India's Mathura region, Holi celebrations last for a week. It includes 'Laddu Maar Holi' celebrations, organised before the famous 'Lath Maar' Holi in which women hit men with sticks as they try to shield themselves as part of tradition.
The festival of colour is celebrated with much fanfare in different parts of the country and people colour each other, splash water, sing, dance and eat traditional delicacies such as Gujiya (sweet), Thandai (a milk-based drink), and Pakoras (fried snacks) among others.
